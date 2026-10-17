Samtel Avionics and BULL Co., Ltd. Advance Space Debris Collaboration

BULL's passive PMD technology is designed to help prevent the creation of future space debris by enabling the responsible disposal of satellites after their missions end. On its own, however, it cannot address objects that are already in orbit. Working with Samtel's DRV opens a route to do so: under the MoU, the partners may coordinate on opportunities to attach BULL's passive PMD device to debris already in orbit.



Mr Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics Ltd., said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Uto and the BULL team to Gurugram. Space sustainability is a challenge that no single company can address alone, and this collaboration brings together complementary strengths in a shared effort. We believe India can play a leading role in making space sustainable.”



Mr Yasuhito Uto, CEO & Founder of BULL Co., Ltd., said: "The use of orbit is a very important issue for humankind. Our technology helps to prevent future space debris, but we cannot deal with objects that are already in orbit. That is why we are collaborating with Samtel. This is a very good opportunity for us to expand our collaborations around the world, and India–Japan cooperation in this field is very meaningful. India is a very good partner for us."