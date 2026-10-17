Samtel Avionics and BULL Co., Ltd. Advance Space Debris Collaboration
The collaboration combines BULL's proprietary passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technology with Samtel's Debris Removal Vehicle (DRV), and the companies are exploring technical integration, customisation, and opportunities for future development and commercialisation.
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
Gurugram, India — 15 October 2026 — Samtel Avionics Ltd. and BULL Co., Ltd., Japan, today advanced their collaboration on space debris mitigation during a visit by Mr Yasuhito Uto, CEO & Founder of BULL, to Samtel's Gurugram facility. Mr Uto and Mr Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics, interacted with the media on the collaboration and its next steps.
The visit builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two companies at the Bengaluru Space Expo in September 2026. The collaboration combines BULL's proprietary passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technology with Samtel's Debris Removal Vehicle (DRV), and the companies are exploring technical integration, customisation, and opportunities for future development and commercialisation.
BULL's passive PMD technology is designed to help prevent the creation of future space debris by enabling the responsible disposal of satellites after their missions end. On its own, however, it cannot address objects that are already in orbit. Working with Samtel's DRV opens a route to do so: under the MoU, the partners may coordinate on opportunities to attach BULL's passive PMD device to debris already in orbit.
Mr Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics Ltd., said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Uto and the BULL team to Gurugram. Space sustainability is a challenge that no single company can address alone, and this collaboration brings together complementary strengths in a shared effort. We believe India can play a leading role in making space sustainable.”
Mr Yasuhito Uto, CEO & Founder of BULL Co., Ltd., said: "The use of orbit is a very important issue for humankind. Our technology helps to prevent future space debris, but we cannot deal with objects that are already in orbit. That is why we are collaborating with Samtel. This is a very good opportunity for us to expand our collaborations around the world, and India–Japan cooperation in this field is very meaningful. India is a very good partner for us."
The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Samtel Avionics and BULL to space sustainability, responsible space operations and stronger India–Japan cooperation in space.
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About Samtel
Samtel Avionics (SA) is a part of the 50-year-old Samtel Group and is a leading Indian company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced systems and mission-critical electronics for defence avionics, railway electronics, optronics, satellite technology, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). With deep expertise across high-end technologies, SA develops and delivers state-of-the-art solutions tailored for demanding operational environments, reflecting its commitment to innovation and self-reliance in critical sectors.
About BULL Co., Ltd.
BULL Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based space technology company focused on developing solutions for sustainable and responsible space operations. Founded in 2022 as a startup originating from Teikyo University, BULL has been recognised as a J-Startup by Japan’s METI and a JAXA Partner Startup. In 2026, the company completed its first in-orbit demonstration, marking a key milestone in its efforts to support a more sustainable space environment.