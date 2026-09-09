Samtel Avionics and Japan's BULL to Collaborate on Space Debris Mitigation Solutions

New Delhi: Samtel Avionics Ltd. and BULL Co., Ltd., Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore space debris mitigation solutions utilizing BULL’s proprietary passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technologies with Samtel Avionics’ proprietary Active Space Debris Removal Vehicle (DRV) spacecraft technology.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for evaluating the potential application and integration of BULL’s passive PMD technologies with Samtel’s satellite platforms, space debris mitigation concepts, debris removal vehicles, and related systems. The collaboration is intended to support the development of practical and sustainable solutions for improving the long-term safety and sustainability of outer space activities.

Under the MoU, the Parties will explore potential technical requirements, system interfaces, customization and integration pathways, development milestones, and future implementation opportunities. Subject to the outcome of the exploratory phase, Samtel and BULL may also consider future cooperation in product development, manufacturing, licensing, supply, commercialization, and other mutually agreed arrangements.

From left to right:AVM Pawan KumarDr Anil Prakash(DG SIA)Dr Radha Krishna A (CMD NSIL)AVM D V Khot (Director Strategy INSPACe)Puneet Kaura (MD & CEO, Samtel)Masakazu KOYANAGI (VP, BULL Co., Ltd.)Dr ISHII Yasuo (Sr. VP JAXA)Dr Vinod Kumar (Director INSPACe)Rakesh Bhan (CEO Space, Samtel)

The Parties may further coordinate on selected customer opportunities involving the potential post-launch attachment of BULL’s passive PMD device to space debris already in orbit using Samtel’s debris removal vehicles or related systems. Any such opportunity will be evaluated separately and will be subject to mutual written agreement and applicable technical, commercial, export-control, and regulatory requirements.

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Mr. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics Ltd

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO of Samtel Avionics Ltd. said, “This is a landmark MOU for us. Space debris is an increasing challenge for the sustainable development of the global space economy".

"Through our collaboration with BULL, we aim to explore innovative and scalable solutions that combine BULL's passive PMD technologies with Samtel's capabilities in satellite systems and debris removal concepts," he added. “This MoU represents an important step toward strengthening India–Japan cooperation in space sustainability.”

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Mr. Yasuhito Uto, CEO & Founder of BULL Co., Ltd

Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Yasuhito Uto, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BULL Co., Ltd., highlighted the strategic fit between the two entities.

"BULL is pleased to establish this strategic framework with Samtel Avionics," Uto said. "By combining our passive PMD technologies with Samtel's satellite and debris removal capabilities, we look forward to jointly assessing new approaches to space debris mitigation and contributing to the responsible and sustainable use of outer space."

Mr Puneet Kaura - MD & CEO, Samtel Avionics with Mr Masakazu KoyanagiVP - Corporate DevelopmentBULL Co., Ltd.

Commenting on the collaboration, Masakazu Koyanagi, VP - Corporate Development, BULL Co., Ltd, said, “We truly appreciate this collaboration with Samtel. It brings together BULL's passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technologies with Samtel's satellite platforms, space debris mitigation concepts, debris removal vehicles, and related systems. We look forward to many more collaborations like this.”