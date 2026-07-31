Samtel Ropes in Seasoned Bharti Airtel Veteran Mr. Akhil Gupta as Strategic Advisor

Gurugram, 29 July 2026 — Samtel Avionics Limited, one of India’s leading defence and avionics companies, has announced the appointment of Mr. Akhil Gupta as a Strategic Advisor through his firm M/s Inversion Advisory Services. In this role, Mr. Gupta will play a key role in advising the company’s expansion into new-age technology domains including space, satellite systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and optronics.

Mr. Gupta brings with him decades of leadership experience and has been closely associated with the remarkable growth journey of the Bharti Airtel group. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in helping scale the Airtel business from its early stages into one of India’s largest telecommunication enterprise.

Under this role, Mr. Gupta will assist Samtel Avionics in preparing the company’s long-term strategy for aviation, space and advanced electronics businesses along with advising in financial management, capital structure, IPO readiness, and corporate governance.

Speaking on this development, Mr Puneet Kaura, Managing Director and CEO, Samtel Avionics shared, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Akhil Gupta as a Strategic advisor to Samtel Family. His deep expertise of scaling businesses, strategic investments, corporate governance, and understanding of new-age high technology sectors will bring lot of value as we accelerate our expansion into space, satellite, UAV, and advanced electronics domains. His guidance will help us build a strong foundation for Samtel’s next phase of growth.”

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Sharing his thoughts on this association, Mr Akhil Gupta said, “India is entering an exciting phase of growth in the aerospace, defence and space sectors, creating significant opportunities for companies with strong technological and manufacturing capabilities. Samtel Avionics has built a robust foundation in mission-critical Defence technologies, supported by a clear commitment to innovation and indigenization. I am pleased to associate with the company at this pivotal stage of its journey and look forward to working with the leadership team to shape a scalable, future-ready organization as it expands into strategic technology domains, particularly in space segment.”

Notably, the appointment comes at a time when Samtel Avionics is aggressively expanding beyond its current defence avionics portfolio into space technologies, satellite systems, drone manufacturing, and advanced electronic solutions. The company has recently announced significant investments in future-focused aerospace and defence capabilities to contribute towards India’s aim to indigenise defence and space ecosystem of the country.

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