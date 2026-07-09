Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh launches Total Village Development Programme to create model Sanatan villages

New Delhi [India], July 09: Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh (SSS), under the leadership of its Chairperson Haripriyaa Bharggav, has launched the Total Village Development Programme (TVDP), a holistic rural development initiative aimed at creating model Sanatan villages rooted in India’s civilisational and spiritual values.

Unlike conventional rural development programmes that focus primarily on physical infrastructure, TVDP adopts a comprehensive approach through 27 focus areas covering healthcare, education, natural farming, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, youth development, environmental conservation, value-based education and sustainable livelihoods.

Based on the principles of Sanatan Dharma, the initiative seeks to strengthen India’s spiritual and cultural heritage while promoting holistic village development. It also aims to unite and preserve the traditions of the Vedic, Jain, Buddhist and Sikh faiths beyond barriers of caste and social divisions.

The programme is guided by the three pillars of Aashama, with ‘Aa’ representing aarthik avem aadhyatmik unnati (economic and spiritual prosperity), ‘Sha’ symbolising shaaririk sashaktata (physical well-being), and ‘Ma’ standing for maansik santulan avem vikas (mental balance and holistic development). Together, these aim to create self-reliant, culturally rooted and socially responsible villages.

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Speaking about the initiative, Haripriyaa Bharggav, Chairperson of Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh, said, “India's villages have always been the foundation of our civilisation. Our vision is to build model Sanatan villages where economic self-reliance, education, healthcare and cultural values progress together. We believe the strength of the nation begins with strong villages that preserve their cultural identity while embracing sustainable development.”

“The Total Village Development Programme and Aashama scheme are inspired by Sanatan Dharma, which emphasises harmony between humanity, nature and society. Through these initiatives, we seek to preserve our civilisational heritage while empowering villages. Our objective is to nurture prosperous, compassionate and culturally aware villages committed to nation-building,” she added.

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The programme includes initiatives to strengthen community leadership, establish Sanskar Kendras, promote social harmony, facilitate access to government welfare schemes, encourage drug-free villages, reduce rural migration through local livelihood opportunities, and deploy dedicated village development teams to support implementation. Regular mentorship, skill development and community participation will form an integral part of the programme.

SSS said TVDP is guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning “The World is One Family”, and seeks to establish a replicable framework for holistic village development rooted in Sanatan values.