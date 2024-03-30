×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Saniya Kadree unveils ambitious plan for 500-acre Sanatan city in Sacred Ayodhya

The concept of Sanatan City is a holistic vision that seeks to imbibe the timeless values of Ram into every aspect of urban planning and development.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Saniya Kadree
Saniya Kadree | Image:Saniya Kadree
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the sacred city of Ayodhya, where mythology merges with modernity, a visionary project is underway to create a testament to the timeless values of Ram and empower communities through sustainable development. Spearheading this initiative is Saniya Kadree, a builder with a passion for innovation and a commitment to social impact.

The concept of Sanatan City goes beyond bricks and mortar; it is a holistic vision that seeks to imbibe the timeless values of Ram into every aspect of urban planning and development. Inspired by the teachings of the Ramayana, the city is designed to be a beacon of harmony, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Advertisement

At its core, the construction of Sanatan City is about empowerment – empowering communities through economic opportunities, empowering women through skill development, and empowering future generations through education and cultural enrichment. By integrating social welfare programs and infrastructure development into the fabric of the city, Kadree aims to create a model for inclusive growth that can be replicated in other communities across the country.

The Sanatan City complex, spanning 500 acres and located 15 kilometers from the temple, will be a true embodiment of Indianness, celebrating the rich heritage and culture of the land, and a testament of reverence and devotion. Surrounding the statue will be dharamshalas, gurukuls, and yagna sites, where the sacred fire will burn continuously and mantras chanted to radiate positivity through Yagnas, fostering an atmosphere of spiritual awakening and enlightenment.

Advertisement

One of the defining features of Sanatan City is its commitment to environmental sustainability. As a solar-powered city, it harnesses the power of the sun to meet its energy needs while minimizing its carbon footprint. In harmony with nature, the city is adorned with forests, springs, and ponds, creating a serene oasis where peace, harmony, and happiness abound.

Saniya Kadree expresses, "the vision of Sanatan City is to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for communities around the world. In a time of rapid urbanization and social change, it offers a model for sustainable development that honors the past while embracing the future. And in its embodiment of the timeless values of Ram, it reminds us all of the power of compassion, unity, and service to create a better world for ourselves and for generations to come. I would love to expand this city to 5000 acres and ice for every devout Indian to live in a timeless Sanatan abode in an environment seeped in history."

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

Women Footballers Accuse

a few seconds ago
A special cell of the Delhi Police reached Patiala House court with chargesheet in NewsClick case with to submit its 8,000-page chargesheet

NewsClick Probe Deepens

a minute ago
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live

2 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Nehwal Slams Congress

4 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

MI on Hardik Pandya

6 minutes ago
Grok

xAI's Grok 1.5

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal lashes out

7 minutes ago
AI chips

New export regulations

11 minutes ago
Mines

Govt issue notice

11 minutes ago
Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

KFC Outlet Vandalised

14 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's form threatens GT

16 minutes ago
petrol

What It Will Cost Now

18 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

19 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

20 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

24 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Is Harry Kane fit?

25 minutes ago
Discover Delicious Comfort Food at South Delhi's Hidden Gem

Discover Delicious Comfor

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo