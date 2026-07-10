DUBAI, UAE — As Satish Sanpal’s,profile has grown alongside ANAX Holding's expansion across Dubai's real estate and hospitality sectors, two questions continue to surface among those researching him: what is his citizenship, and where was he actually born? Both answers trace back to a single Indian city that Sanpal has never distanced himself from, even as his business empire has grown thousands of kilometers away.

An Indian Citizen Building in Dubai

According to his official website and public communications, Satish Sanpal remains an Indian citizen. He is described as an Indian expatriate entrepreneur who has built his entire career in the United Arab Emirates.

Jabalpur: Where the Story Begins

Sanpal was born and raised in Jabalpur, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Multiple Indian media profiles have traced his early years there, describing a modest start: with a small sum borrowed from his mother, a teenaged Sanpal attempted his first venture, a neighborhood grocery shop, which did not survive more than a couple of years. Reports describing his background note that he left formal schooling early and instead pursued hands-on business experience, eventually relocating to Dubai in his early twenties to pursue opportunities unavailable to him at home.

That Jabalpur-to-Dubai arc has become a recurring reference point in coverage of Sanpal, often framed as a small-town-to-global-business story. Regardless of how the narrative is told, the underlying facts remain consistent across sources: an Indian birthplace in Madhya Pradesh, an early venture that failed, and a decision to start over in the UAE with little more than ambition.

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Building ANAX Holding

In Dubai, Sanpal moved through early roles connecting investors to stock market brokerage networks before shifting his focus toward real estate. That pivot eventually led to the founding of ANAX Holding, now a diversified group operating through ANAX Developments in premium real estate and ANAX Hospitality in hotels and lifestyle destinations, with some reports also pointing to a growing investment arm under the ANAX umbrella. The group has become known for large-scale projects across Dubai, with several developments nearing completion.

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Sanpal's rise has been marked by regional recognition, including his inclusion in Arabian Business' Indian Aces 2025 and Top 100 Visionaries lists, and Entrepreneur Middle East's Top 33 Indian Visionaries. He has also received the Golden Excellency Award and the Loomba Foundation Award for philanthropic work, along with several other regional and international recognitions.

Family Life in Dubai

Sanpal is married to Tabinda Sanpal, and the couple's life in Dubai has drawn public attention, including through their appearance on a Netflix reality series, Desi Bling, that offered a look into their lifestyle. The family is widely reported to live in a residence within the Burj Khalifa. While Sanpal has kept most family details private, media coverage has referenced his children as part of the couple's high-profile public presence in Dubai.

A Story Still Being Written

Whether discussed in terms of his Indian citizenship, his Jabalpur upbringing, or the business he has since built in Dubai, Sanpal's story continues to draw interest from readers trying to understand how a modest start in Madhya Pradesh led to a diversified group with a growing footprint in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

About ANAX Holding: ANAX Holding is a Dubai-based diversified business group founded and chaired by Satish Sanpal, with operations spanning real estate through ANAX Developments and luxury hospitality through ANAX Hospitality.