Saucy English by Anfisa Salnikova: Flirting with Grammar and Making It Stick

In a world of dull verb conjugation tables and endless passive voice warnings, *Saucy English by Anfisa Salnikova* introduces grammar like it’s a romantic affair. Anfisa, the multilingual psychologist behind the blog and the popular Instagram account @linguanfisa, doesn’t just teach grammar—she *seduces* learners into loving it.



“Grammar is like body language,” Anfisa says. “It changes how people perceive you, but it should never stifle your personality.” Her approach doesn’t dismiss grammar rules—but it reframes them as tools for playful self-expression, not perfectionistic performance.



Turning Boring Into Bold



Most language learners dread grammar. Tenses, conditionals, participles—it’s a mental minefield. But Anfisa spices things up by weaving grammar into emotionally charged or humorous situations. Instead of textbook examples, she uses relatable, even flirtatious, contexts: “If I were your English teacher, you’d *already* be fluent,” or “I wish you *were* my study partner last night…”



Why? Because emotional engagement helps with retention. “Our brains remember what makes us laugh, blush, or think twice,” she explains. “Dry sentences don’t stick. Saucy ones do.”



The Power of Play



What makes her method unique is the permission to *play*. She encourages her followers to break grammar rules *intentionally* to understand them better. Like experimenting with fashion to develop your style, bending grammar helps language learners find their voice.



Her favorite trick? Role-play. In her blog posts and IG reels, she often assigns “sassy scenarios” where learners have to imagine flirting at a party, ghosting an ex, or giving a dramatic resignation speech—all in English. “We use grammar to build stories. Why not make those stories exciting?”



Grammar Without Guilt



One of the most radical things Anfisa does is eliminate grammar shame. “No native speaker uses grammar perfectly all the time,” she reminds her followers. “Stop aiming for robotic accuracy. Aim for clarity, creativity, and confidence.”



In *Saucy English*, grammar isn’t a red-pen nightmare—it’s a dance partner. One that helps you show off, not trip you up.