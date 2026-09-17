Savaya Travels Goes Global — Opens New Offices In Dubai, Milan, Auckland, Tokyo & Bali And Launches Savaya Gold Reserve, Its Global VIP Concierge Desk

As part of our September 2026 travel series, we reviewed some of the fastest-growing and most distinctive travel-experience curators emerging across India. That search brought us to Savaya Travels.

As we looked more closely at the details and spoke with the team behind the company, we found a business addressing many of the practical challenges Indian travellers face abroad—from finding dependable chauffeurs and suitable Jain and vegetarian dining options to coordinating unique experiences.

In this travel edition, we take a more detailed look at the company through our conversation with Sagar Goradia, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Savaya Travels LLP, a NoFikar Holidays company.

Savaya Gold Reserve will open its new head office in Dubai on 1 November 2026, offering a 24×7 Global VIP Travel Concierge service—from private chauffeur-driven Mercedes vans and exclusive restaurant access to curated experiences, convertibles, yachts, private jets and more—across Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, wider Asia and beyond.

Advertisement

Business & Travel Feature | 2026

Indian luxury travel company Savaya Travels LLP is expanding globally, with Dubai becoming the headquarters of its newest luxury offering, Savaya Gold Reserve.

Advertisement

The expansion is aimed at international travellers and Indian families in India, the UAE, USA and Europe who want more than flights, hotels and standard sightseeing packages.

“Flights and hotels are easy to book. The real challenge is managing everything around the journey—the right vehicle, a reliable chauffeur, special access and immediate assistance when plans change,” says Sagar Goradia, Co-Founder of Savaya Travels LLP.

Luxury Beyond the Booking

Savaya Gold Reserve is designed as one trusted desk for travel requirements across multiple destinations.

The concierge can arrange:

- Private chauffeur-driven Mercedes vans and premium cars

- Exclusive restaurant, lounge and nightclub access

- Farm-to-table dining and private cooking experiences

- Convertibles and luxury road journeys

- Sports, music and international events like Tomorrow land, etc.

- Private yachts, luxury cruises and private jets

- Last-minute changes and 24×7 on-trip support

Clients can approach the desk for one special request or hand over the planning and coordination of their entire journey.

Dubai at the Centre

Dubai’s connectivity with India, Europe, Africa and the Americas makes it a natural headquarters for Savaya Gold Reserve.

The Dubai office will serve clients across multiple time zones, while active coordination desks in Milan, Auckland, Tokyo and Bali strengthen Savaya’s on-ground capabilities across Europe, New Zealand, Japan and wider Asia.

A representative in each location will enable faster assistance and give clients the reassurance that someone is available on the ground during an emergency.

The company is particularly focused on Indian families who want international standards combined with an understanding of their food preferences, family structures and travel style.

“An Indian family living in South Mumbai or South Delhi—or in Dubai, London or New York—may not want an Indian tour package,” Goradia explains. “They want a world-class experience with someone who understands the finer details that matter to their family.”

Accessible from US$250

Every Savaya Gold Reserve plan covers one primary guest and up to three accompanying guests.

- One to three concierge arrangements: From US$250

- End-to-end journey planning: From US$500

- Annual membership with unlimited support: US$1,999

- Exclusive 10-year membership: US$3,999

Clients can begin with a single ad hoc request or retain Savaya Gold Reserve as their long-term global travel desk.

In Conversation with Sagar Goradia

Are the new offices now open?

Mumbai remains the primary office of Savaya Travels LLP. The Dubai head office of Savaya Gold Reserve will open on 1 November 2026, while our coordination desks in Milan, Auckland, Tokyo and Bali are already active.

Having an on-ground representative in each location helps us provide 24×7 support and gives clients the comfort of knowing that assistance is available during an emergency.

Why was Dubai selected as the headquarters?

Dubai connects Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. It allows us to support clients across multiple time zones while remaining close to one of the world’s largest communities of international and Indian travellers.

What does this expansion mean for clients?

Faster assistance, stronger local coordination and one trusted concierge across multiple countries. Whether a client needs a Mercedes van in Europe, a special experience in Japan or urgent assistance in New Zealand, the request can be managed through one desk.

Who is Savaya Gold Reserve designed for?

It is for international travellers and Indian families in India, the UAE, USA, Europe and beyond who value personalised assistance, dependable execution and experiences beyond conventional tourism.

How is it different from a traditional travel company?

Traditional travel companies largely focus on flights, hotels and standard packages. Savaya Gold Reserve focuses on everything around the journey—the vehicle, the chauffeur, the restaurant table, special access and unique experiences.

What is the long-term vision?

Savaya Travels will also soon launch a dedicated car-services app for booking chauffeur-driven vehicles across Europe, Japan, New Zealand and Asia.

We are starting with niche group tours, very exclusive, invite-only clients. The first trip is in Nov’26 in Japan, and the next one is in Finland in Jan 2027. Both of these are already sold out and we plan to release the 2027 calendar soon with exciting destinations

Connect With Savaya Travels LLP

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savayatravels?igsh=MW5wZDJ4cmFxZzJpcw==

Website: savayatravels.com (under expansion)