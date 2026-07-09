Secret Document Reveals Burhan's Plan to Consolidate Military Power With Regional Support

A secret document obtained by The Liberal reveals the outline of a political plan led by the Sudanese Armed Forces to reshape Sudan’s political and constitutional system during the next phase.

The document, which includes direct instructions from Sovereignty Council Chairman General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, outlines a plan to govern Sudan through a military-led authority for five years, restructure decision-making institutions, limit international initiatives, and rely on regional allies for political and diplomatic support.

Issued by the Office of the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council on June 16, 2026, the document calls for preparing a "Comprehensive Political and Strategic Vision for Sudan." It proposes a military-led administration consisting of a President of the Republic and a government of national technocrats for a five-year transitional period, followed by general elections, reflecting the military’s intention to retain a leading role in the country.

The document also proposes a "Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue" involving national forces whose "hands are not stained with the blood of the Sudanese people," while rejecting the outcomes of conferences or initiatives held outside Sudan. Analysts say this approach is intended to keep the political process under military control and reduce international and regional influence.

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On the economic and diplomatic front, the plan calls for strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia through the Supreme Council for Coordination and Strategic Cooperation, expanding partnerships with Gulf states, restoring Sudan’s membership in the African Union, and launching a post-war reconstruction program focused on critical infrastructure and essential public services.

The document also helps explain the declining role of the Peace Commission, established after 2019 to negotiate with armed groups and oversee the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement.

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Recent developments indicate that responsibility for the peace process is gradually shifting from civilian institutions to sovereign and military authorities in Port Sudan, highlighting the military leadership’s effort to take full control of the peace file.

Analysts also argue that excluding those whose "hands are stained with the blood of the Sudanese people" goes beyond a participation requirement. They believe it could help present the military as the legitimate protector of the state while distancing it from allegations of human rights violations and war crimes, giving it greater political space to lead the next phase.

Regionally, Al-Burhan is seeking political backing by strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia, viewed as a key regional partner capable of providing political and economic support, while also expanding cooperation with other Gulf countries. Political observers also believe he presented major elements of the plan during his recent visit to Turkey in an effort to secure additional political and military support from Ankara.

Experts on Sudan generally agree that the project has three main objectives: securing Al-Burhan’s position and the military’s leadership of the state, bypassing international and UN-backed efforts to restore a civilian-led political transition by limiting dialogue to inside Sudan, and preserving military alliances, particularly with armed groups in Darfur, to prevent them from influencing post-war political arrangements.

Experts conclude that the project represents a clear attempt to redesign Sudan’s political system by giving the military a central governing role for the coming years while relying on regional support to strengthen its political and diplomatic legitimacy.