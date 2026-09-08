Senior Citizen FD Rates: How Tenure And Payout Frequency Change What You Earn

Understand how tenure and payout selection influence Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit earnings and retirement income for investors aged 60 onwards. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit currently offers senior citizens rates from 6.74% to 7.75% p.a., depending on tenure and payout frequency.

What are the current senior citizen FD rates?

According to the official schedule effective 1 May 2026, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit accepts senior citizen investments from Rs. 15,000.

Tenure At maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-yearly Annual 12 to 17 months 6.95% p.a. 6.74% p.a. 6.78% p.a. 6.83% p.a. 6.95% p.a. 18 to 30 months 7.20% p.a. 6.97% p.a. 7.01% p.a. 7.08% p.a. 7.20% p.a. 31 to 60 months 7.75% p.a. 7.49% p.a. 7.53% p.a. 7.61% p.a. 7.75% p.a.

These senior citizen FD rates remain subject to revision, although the contracted rate generally stays fixed throughout the deposit tenure.

How does tenure change what a senior citizen earns?

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit currently pays 6.95% p.a. at maturity for 12-to-17-month senior deposits and rises across longer periods thereafter. The 18-to-30-month band offers 7.20% p.a. at maturity, while 31-to-60-month deposits offer up to 7.75% p.a. for senior citizens currently.

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A longer tenure can increase earnings, but investors should match maturity dates with medical costs, household needs and planned expenses.

Why does payout frequency change the amount received?

Payout frequency determines whether interest remains invested or reaches the depositor periodically, directly affecting compounding and retirement cash flow. Cumulative deposits pay principal and accumulated interest at maturity, allowing retained interest to earn additional interest across the remaining tenure.

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Non-cumulative deposits distribute interest monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually, supporting predictable income while reducing the amount available for further compounding. Monthly payouts suit regular bills, quarterly payments balance frequency and value, while annual payouts provide larger but less frequent receipts.

How much difference can payout choice make?

Consider Rs. 1 lakh invested for 60 months by a senior citizen, using current rates before tax and applicable deductions. The approximate outcomes below illustrate how retained interest can produce a larger value than periodic payments from the same principal.

Payout choice Applicable rate Approximate periodic payout Amount received at maturity At maturity 7.75% p.a. No interim payment Rs. 1,45,240 approximately Monthly 7.49% p.a. Rs. 624 monthly Rs. 1 lakh principal Quarterly 7.53% p.a. Rs. 1,883 quarterly Rs. 1 lakh principal Half-yearly 7.61% p.a. Rs. 3,805 half-yearly Rs. 1 lakh principal Annual 7.75% p.a. Rs. 7,750 annually Rs. 1 lakh principal

The cumulative option yields more because interest remains invested, whereas periodic payout options prioritise liquidity over higher maturity accumulation potential.

Which payout option fits different retirement needs?

Investors requiring monthly support for groceries, utilities or medicines may prefer monthly payouts despite their comparatively lower annualised interest rates. Quarterly or half-yearly payouts may suit periodic expenses, including insurance premiums, property charges, healthcare reviews or planned family commitments effectively.

Splitting savings across multiple tenures can create staggered maturities, reducing reinvestment concentration and improving access without choosing one payout schedule.

What else changes the earnings a senior citizen keeps?

Published interest represents gross earnings, while income tax, Tax Deducted at Source and slab rates influence the net amount retained. Under current terms, withdrawals after six months may earn two percentage points below the rate applicable for the completed tenure.

Deposits withdrawn between three and six months generally return principal without interest, while earlier withdrawal remains restricted under stated exceptions. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit carries CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings, helping investors assess credit quality alongside returns and liquidity needs.

How can investors estimate returns before booking?

An fd calculator helps compare principal, tenure and payout frequency before investing, converting rates into estimated income or maturity values. Using the fd calculator across several scenarios can reveal whether monthly income or cumulative growth better matches the investor’s objective.

Estimates should still be checked against the latest official rate schedule because interest rates may change before the booking date.

Conclusion

Senior citizen FD rates work through two connected decisions: how long money stays invested and how often interest reaches investors. Before selecting Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, investors should compare liquidity needs, taxation, premature withdrawal consequences and the official rate schedule.