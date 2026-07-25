Shalimar Corp Limited Brings Four Decades of Trusted Excellence to Varanasi, Marking Its Grand Entry into Purvanchal

Shalimar Corp Limited, a trusted name in the real estate sector with over four decades of excellence, is set to mark its presence in Varanasi with the launch of Shalimar Courtyard. As part of its expansion plans for 2026–27, the company has identified Varanasi as a key growth market, driven by its increasing religious significance, spiritual tourism, and large-scale infrastructure investments. Following the successful delivery of landmark developments across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, the company is now focusing on the rapidly evolving cities of Purvanchal.

With a legacy spanning more than 40 years across real estate, infrastructure, and civil construction, Shalimar Corp Limited has successfully delivered over 60 projects. The company has developed more than 21 million square feet of premium real estate and earned the trust of over 8,500 happy customers, who are now a part of the Shalimar family. Renowned for timely project delivery, contemporary architecture, and unwavering customer trust, Shalimar continues its commitment to excellence with Shalimar Courtyard. Spread across approximately 3.75 acres, the project has been designed by the internationally acclaimed architect Hafeez Contractor and is inspired by timeless Mediterranean architecture. The landscape design, crafted by *Thailand-based Red Landscape*, creates an environment that perfectly blends luxury, elegance, and modern living.

Strategically located on Lahartara Road, Varanasi, Shalimar Courtyard* is a premium residential development comprising 6 towers with a total of 244 thoughtfully designed residences*. The project enjoys exceptional connectivity, being just 400 metres from Varanasi Junction Railway Station, while key landmarks such as Sunbeam School Lahartara, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Taj Ganges, and Nadesar Palace are all within proximity.

Designed to offer a truly elevated lifestyle, the project features a host of world-class lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a grand double-height entrance lobby with an elegant guest waiting lounge, a double-height café, a grand swimming pool with deck and changing rooms, a fully equipped gymnasium, a dedicated yoga room, pickleball court, half basketball court, cricket practice net, badminton court, jogging track, family lounge, twin multipurpose halls, a snooker and table tennis room, kids' pool, beautifully designed water features, and several other thoughtfully curated recreational spaces, ensuring residents experience comfort, convenience, and an unparalleled lifestyle.

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Speaking on the company's expansion into Purvanchal, Mr. Kunal Seth, Director, Shalimar Corp Limited, said, "The emerging cities of Uttar Pradesh present tremendous opportunities for world-class residential and commercial development. Varanasi, in particular, is witnessing remarkable growth backed by infrastructure development, tourism, and increasing demand for premium housing. With Shalimar Courtyard, we aim to introduce a benchmark in luxury living that reflects our legacy of quality, innovation, and customer-centric development. Going forward, Shalimar Corp Limited remains committed to delivering iconic projects that contribute to the region's urban transformation.