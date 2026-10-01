Shhilpaa Batra On Why Performance Marketing Is Moving Beyond Clicks And Campaigns

As digital platforms become increasingly automated, the role of the modern marketer is changing with them. For Shhilpaa Batra, the evolution of performance marketing is not simply about adopting newer advertising tools—it is about understanding how technology, data and consumer behaviour can work together to drive meaningful business growth.

With more than 12 years of experience in performance marketing, paid media, go-to-market strategy and growth, Batra has worked across leading global marketing networks, including dentsu and Publicis Groupe. Her experience spans multiple industries, including healthcare, FMCG, real estate, aviation, automobiles and consumer technology, giving her exposure to very different consumer journeys and business challenges.

Over the years, her work has increasingly focused on connecting marketing investment with measurable commercial outcomes. Publicly available professional profiles credit Batra with managing paid marketing budgets exceeding ₹250 crore and mentoring more than 100 professionals in performance marketing.

Her perspective comes at a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing digital advertising.

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For years, performance marketers spent much of their time managing campaigns, audiences, bids and optimisation settings. Today, advertising platforms are increasingly capable of automating many of those functions. This is forcing marketers to rethink where their real value lies.

Batra has highlighted this transition in her industry commentary, arguing that the marketer’s role is increasingly moving towards providing better data, stronger customer signals and more effective creative inputs, while AI-driven platforms take over a greater share of campaign execution.

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The shift has implications beyond advertising departments. As businesses demand greater accountability from marketing investments, metrics such as clicks and impressions are increasingly being evaluated alongside customer acquisition, revenue and long-term value.

That requires marketers to understand not only how campaigns perform, but also why consumers respond, how different channels interact and where marketing fits within the larger growth strategy.

Batra has also remained involved in mentoring and industry conversations, sharing perspectives on performance marketing and the changing expectations from digital professionals.

Her career reflects a wider transformation taking place across the marketing industry. The next generation of performance marketing is likely to be defined less by how efficiently professionals can operate advertising platforms and more by how effectively they can combine data, technology, creativity and business understanding.