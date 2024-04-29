Advertisement

Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh (Vice Chairperson – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra) looks forward to your presence to experience the wonder of mythology re-born at "Kendra Dance Festival". Produced and directed by Shobha Deepak Singh and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair, PARIKRAMA, KARNA and MEERA come alive once more in a resplendent avtar that showcases the finest of choreography, costume, music through scripts that have endeared and endured through generations. All set to be staged from 7pm to 8.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2024 at Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi. Chief Guest Dr. Sandhya Purecha (Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi) will inaugurate the festival on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 7pm.

As per the following schedule :

Friday, May 3rd, 2024 : PARIKRAMA presents a state of mind which forms an integral part of the Indian psyche. It plunges into and emerges from the cycle of human birth and death. Parikrama commences with the Hiranyagarbha or – the Golden Egg – a state where nothing was and everything is. The Hiranyagarbha is covered with filaments of five elements – ether, wind, fire, water and earth. Brahman, the soul of the Hiranyagarbha, seeks to manifest itself in the form of the Atman from a state of non-being to that of being.

Saturday, May 4th, 2024 : KARNA - as delineated by Vyas provides the most penetrating study of relations between man and his destiny. Karna realised values by winning for his circumstance in its ‘limitation and peculiarity’ — a place in the overall scheme of things. This ballet is dedicated to all the Karnas’ rightful place in the social milieu, seen in its correct perspective.

Karna has always been one of the most inspiring persons in the great epic, Mahabharata. His human qualities have always drawn people close to his character and evoked in them a sense of admiration, awe and sympathy.

Sunday, May 5th, 2024 : MEERA a dance-drama on the life of Meera, one of the greatest saint poetesses of our country. She enriched an otherwise stark desert with her verse and enlightened millions who sought an ‘alternative’. Wherever Meera went, through the effervescence of her poetry, she spread the message of liberation and urged an inner awakening. With her, royal tradition was breached and an emancipated Meera emerged - her dancing and singing symbolising female abandon. In this dance-drama an attempt has been made to redefine the image of Meera. It analyses and interrogates the situation of women in India who seek space in a male dominated society.

Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh, Vice Chairperson – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and Director of the festival says, “Join us at the Kendra Dance Festival for a spectacular blend of myth and motion in stories like PARIKRAMA, KARNA and MEERA, all deeply rooted in our cultural heritage. These performances are more than entertainment; they celebrate the deep philosophies and resilient spirit of our traditions.”