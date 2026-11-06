SIBM Bengaluru Strengthens Industry Connect with 105+ First-Time Recruiters and a Highest CTC of INR 24 LPA

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Bengaluru, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has recorded INR 24.00 LPA as the highest package of its 2026 batch, with an average CTC of INR 14.32 LPA and a median CTC of INR 13.75 LPA. SIBM- Bengaluru has achieved 100% of placements for all eligible students. Established in 2008 and accredited by NAAC with an ‘A++’ grade, SIBM Bengaluru has reinforced its position among India’s leading B-schools. Known for its MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes, the institute continues to attract strong recruiter participation across sectors.

The 2026 season brought 170+ recruiters to campus, including 75+ top recruiters, with over 105+ recruiting from SIBM Bengaluru for the first time. Organisations such as Deloitte, KPMG, EY, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PwC, Capgemini, Dell Technologies, ITC, Airtel, CRISIL, Cummins and Digit Insurance have partnered with the institute across consulting, finance, marketing, operations and analytics roles, and students also took up 7+ live project engagements. The institute’s Corporate Relations & Placement Committee ensured consistent on-campus support during placement drives, achieving 100% student participation. The two-year MBA, with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Operations and Human Resources, is built on case-based and experiential learning drawn from live industry problems, supplemented by simulations and role-plays. Year 1 builds a foundation in Economics, Accounting, Statistics, Strategy, Marketing, Operations, Organisational Behaviour, Finance and HR, followed by deeper specialisation, electives and live projects in Year 2. An eight-week Summer Internship Programme at the end of Year 1 adds structured corporate exposure.

The largest share of opportunities came from IT/ITES (31%), followed by BFSI (25%), Consulting (13%), Manufacturing (11%), FMCG (11%) and Services (9%). The MBA (Business Analytics), a two-year programme with an intake of about 30 students, is designed to create “techno-managers” fluent in both business strategy and analytical tools. The first year of the Business Analytics programme provides students with a strong foundation in the core concepts and applications of analytics through courses such as Digital Transformation, Mathematical Models for Data Science, E-Commerce, AI Applications in Business, Data Warehousing, and Business Intelligence. Year 2 offers HR Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and Supply Chain Analytics. The curriculum is further enriched with courses such as Machine Learning, Cloud and Big Data, and Text Mining. Graduates of the programme are well-positioned to pursue both technical and techno-managerial career opportunities.

Finance recorded the highest package of INR 24.00 LPA with an average of INR 15.03 LPA, and Marketing a highest of INR 24.00 LPA with an average of INR 14.49 LPA. Business Analytics secured a highest of INR 17.55 LPA with an average of INR 14.20 LPA, Human Resources a highest of INR 15.00 LPA with an average of INR 13.67 LPA, and Operations a highest of INR 16.00 LPA with an average of INR 13.08 LPA. The summer internship season drew 95+ companies, with an average stipend of INR 62,973 and a highest stipend of INR 1,70,000.

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Commenting on the achievements, Dr. K Rajagopal, Director, SIBM Bengaluru, said: “The confidence that 170+ recruiters, including over 105 first-time recruiters, have placed in our students reflects the strength of our industry-integrated approach to learning. Our case-based, experiential pedagogy, backed by guest lectures, industry visits, workshops and live projects, prepares students to contribute from day one. We take pride in our students’ achievements and look forward to seeing them excel in their chosen careers.”

The placement success is also attributed to the institute’s structured corporate engagement, which runs across the programme rather than being confined to the Summer Internship Programme. The summer internship season drew 95+ companies, with an average stipend of INR 62,973 and a highest stipend of INR 1,70,000. The Electronic City campus, in Bengaluru’s IT hub, includes computer labs and a dedicated Bloomberg Lab that supports finance and analytics coursework. Students also have access to LinkedIn Learning courses and a well-resourced library, and the institute’s emphasis on ethics and sustainability shapes learning applicable to self, organisation and society.

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Another distinguishing factor is the strong alumni network. With 4364 alumni as of 2025, SIBM Bengaluru graduates also gain access to the wider Symbiosis alumni network across all SIU constituent institutes, which continues to mentor students and open avenues for them.

The placement outcomes stand as a testament to SIBM Bengaluru’s commitment to nurturing industry-ready professionals. By blending academic rigour with experiential learning, corporate engagement and a strong alumni network, the institute has built an ecosystem where students thrive as future leaders, and it remains committed to equipping graduates with the skills, values and vision to lead responsibly in a dynamic business environment.