Smarthveer Sidana Named 'AI Entrepreneur of the Year' by Outlook Business Following Major North American Expansion

Smarthveer Sidana, Founder and CEO of HireQuotient, has been recognized as the "AI Entrepreneur of the Year" by Outlook Business. The prestigious accolade arrives as HireQuotient marks a pivotal milestone in its growth: successfully cracking two major distribution channels in North America through strategic integrations with HR tech giants Paylocity and BambooHR.

By partnering with Paylocity and BambooHR, HireQuotient's AI-native recruiting platform, EasySource, is now seamlessly accessible to thousands of mid-market companies across the US, streamlining how HR leaders source, screen, and hire talent.

Driving Real ROI for Mid-Market HR

With a core focus on serving Chief People Officers and CHROs of companies with over 500 employees, HireQuotient has transformed the recruiting landscape by tackling the hardest parts of talent acquisition. Recent customer data reveals that HireQuotient's AI agents have delivered over 70% manual time savings, 50% faster time to hire, and more than $30,000 direct cost savings for HR teams, automating the heavy lifting of sourcing so leaders can focus on strategy and culture.

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“After 13 years of trying everything in the market, I have not encountered anything like this, and I can bet on Smarth,” said Kate Brennan, founder of the Brennan Group and an LP in two venture funds. "He is a world-class brain with real integrity and execution".

A Visionary Leader Building for the Future

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An alumnus of IIT Delhi, former BCG consultant, and a recognized honoree on the Forbes 30 Under 30 and Entrepreneur 35 Under 35 lists, Sidana's leadership combines deep analytical rigor with profound empathy.

Jim Moffatt, former Global CEO of Deloitte and Head of Portfolio Management at Greycroft, echoed this sentiment, describing Sidana as one of the most “naturally strategic” and “value-centered leaders” he has encountered in his 35-year career.