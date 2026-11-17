Pune: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announces the closing of its registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 on 25th November 2026 (Wednesday). SNAP is a national-level entrance examination for M.B.A. aspirants. With over five decades of academic excellence, Symbiosis remains a top choice for students seeking management education that is globally relevant, industry-aligned, and academically rigorous.

Aspirants are strongly encouraged to complete their application process before the deadline. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on three dates, with candidates allowed to attempt the test up to three times. The best score will be considered for the admission process.

The admit cards for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 will be released in phases corresponding to each test date. For SNAP Test 01, the admit card will be available from December 7, 2026 (Monday), and the test will be conducted on December 13, 2026 (Sunday). For SNAP Test 02, the admit card can be downloaded from December 11, 2026 (Friday), while the test is scheduled for December 19, 2026 (Saturday). Similarly, for SNAP Test 03, the admit card will be available from December 18, 2026 (Friday), and the test will be held on December 26, 2026 (Saturday).

Result Announcement: January 12, 2027 (Tuesday)

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SNAP 2026 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,550 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme.

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score that includes:

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SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks)

Group Exercise (10 marks)

Personal Interaction (40 marks)

Total: 100 Marks

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Applicants are advised to check specific programme eligibility on the official website before applying.

“SNAP continues to be the gateway to Symbiosis’ premier M.B.A. programmes. With registrations closing on 25th November, we encourage every aspirant to complete their application in time and take the next step towards joining our globally reputed institutions,” said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SNAP Test is the entry point to M.B.A. programmes at: SIBM Pune, SICSR, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIDTM, SIMS, SIMC, SIOM, SCIT, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS.

This year, Symbiosis has introduced three new M.B.A. programmes under SNAP 2026: M.B.A. (Human Resource Management – Integrated AI Analytics) at SIBM Pune, M.B.A. (Artificial Intelligence in Business) at SCIT, and M.B.A. (Technology Management) at SICSR. The additions reflect the growing role of artificial intelligence, analytics and technology in management education, and all three are open to applicants through SNAP 2026.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an ‘A++’ grade from NAAC. According to the QS World Rankings 2026, it is placed as the 2nd best private university in India. U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings 2026 places it 10th in India. Campuses are located in Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, and Bengaluru.