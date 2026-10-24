Social Justice and the Long-Term Health of India’s Market

For Indian businesses, widening economic opportunity is not simply a matter of social responsibility; it is closely linked to the sustainability of the market itself.

There is an aspect of India's economic debate that deserves greater attention: the relationship between social justice and the long-term health of the market.

Business is often discussed in terms of investment, productivity, innovation, competitiveness and growth. These are essential. But markets do not exist independently of society. They depend upon people who have the ability and confidence to participate in economic life—as workers, consumers, entrepreneurs, investors and citizens.

When opportunity becomes increasingly concentrated and large sections of society struggle to keep pace with the cost of living, the consequences can eventually extend beyond questions of social equity.

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They can affect economic demand.

The mechanism is neither complicated nor particularly controversial. When households experience sustained pressure on their purchasing power, consumption may be constrained. Weaker consumption can affect demand for goods and services, particularly when economic uncertainty also makes households more cautious.

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This raises a question that India's business community should consider alongside questions of investment and competitiveness:

What happens to the market when a substantial part of the population lacks the purchasing power or confidence to participate fully in it?

A successful enterprise may have an efficient supply chain, advanced technology, strong capitalisation and an excellent product. Yet its long-term prospects still depend upon the existence of a sufficiently broad and healthy market.

In that sense, the interests of business and society are not entirely separate.

The market is ultimately made up of people.

This is why social justice should not be understood only as a moral or political concern external to business. It also has an economic dimension.

A society that provides broader access to education, employment, entrepreneurship, finance and other opportunities can expand the pool of skills and enterprise available to the economy. It can also strengthen people's capacity to participate as consumers and producers.

Equally important is economic confidence.

When individuals believe that their efforts can improve their circumstances, they have greater reason to invest in education, acquire skills, start enterprises, change jobs, consume and plan for the future. Such participation contributes to economic dynamism.

The opposite process can be self-reinforcing. Persistent exclusion and economic insecurity can weaken confidence and restrict participation. If sufficiently widespread, these conditions can contribute to a less dynamic economic environment.

This is where India's business houses have a role to play.

That role need not be identical across sectors or companies. Nor should business be expected to substitute for the responsibilities of the state.

A company may expand opportunity through employment. Another may invest in education or healthcare. A technology enterprise may widen access to digital services. A financial institution may improve access to credit. Others may promote entrepreneurship, strengthen workplace practices or support the development of local communities.

The important point is not that every business should pursue a common programme of social action.

It is that businesses should recognise the relationship between the opportunities available to people and the strength of the economic environment in which they operate.

This requires moving beyond a narrow understanding of corporate social responsibility.

There is a case for thinking about economic responsibility: the recognition that the long-term interests of businesses are affected by the health, capability and purchasing power of the society around them.

Such an approach should not be confused with philanthropy alone. Nor should it absolve the state of its responsibility to provide public goods, enforce rights and pursue equitable economic policies.

Rather, it recognises that businesses are themselves institutions within society, and that their decisions can influence the distribution of opportunity.

This is ultimately also a question of enlightened self-interest.

A worker who acquires better skills can become a more productive employee. A person who gains access to capital can become an entrepreneur. A household with greater economic security can become a more confident consumer. A community with stronger institutions can become a more productive economic ecosystem.

The social and the economic are therefore not easily separated.

For business leaders, the relevant question should not be limited to how companies can protect themselves from social and economic instability. It should also be how they can, within their legitimate sphere of influence, contribute to conditions that make such instability less likely.

This does not mean that business can solve India's problems.

It cannot.

But neither can business remain entirely indifferent to developments that may eventually affect the economic environment on which its own prosperity depends.

If inequality, exclusion and economic insecurity become sufficiently widespread, the consequences may ultimately be reflected not only in social indicators but also in the strength and breadth of the market.

The question, then, is larger than whether society can afford persistent exclusion.

It is whether the market can.

India's business houses therefore have a stake in widening opportunity, protecting dignity and strengthening the capacity of people to participate in economic life.

The argument is not that business should choose between profitability and social justice.

It is that, over the long term, the two need not be opposites.

A stronger society can support a stronger economy.

A stronger economy can support a broader and more resilient market.

And a broader, more resilient market can support sustainable business growth.

India's social progress and India's economic progress are ultimately part of the same story.