SOLO by Interakt Brings Startup Ideas to the Streets of Delhi-NCR; Winning Idea Takes Home 1 Lakh

New Delhi: Startup ideas often begin in classrooms, offices, and conversations, but bringing them to life requires access to the right resources, guidance, and support. Jio Haptik’s SOLO by Interakt recently took this conversation directly to Delhi-NCR through its three-day “You Bring the Idea, We Bring the Team” campaign.

The canter travelled across some of the region’s prominent student, commercial and technology hubs, including IIT Delhi, NSUT, Connaught Place and Cyber Park in Gurugram. A glass-fronted

Canter became the campaign’s moving pitch room, inviting students, professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs and small-business owners to step forward and present their business ideas.

Over the three days, more than 300 participants engaged with the activation, while over 185 business ideas were pitched. The campaign also engaged around 10,000 people across Delhi-NCR.

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The ideas came from a wide range of categories, including Healthtech, eCommerce, consumer technology, IoT, and Edtech. The diversity of concepts reflected the different problems that young entrepreneurs and emerging businesses are looking to solve.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahshad Jussawala, CEO, Jio Haptik, said, “India’s entrepreneurial energy is everywhere, and this activation allowed us to meet that ambition directly. What we saw across Delhi-NCR was a strong appetite to build, experiment, and solve real-world problems amongst today's young entrepreneurs. At SOLO, we want to complement that ambition by using AI to take some of the everyday work of running and growing a business off an entrepreneur’s plate, allowing them to focus on what matters most—building their business.”

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Participants also had an opportunity to receive feedback from experienced business and technology leaders. The jury included Ahshad Jussawala, CEO of Jio Haptik, and Rajan Luthra, Co-Founder and COO of Metvy. The pitches were assessed on factors such as the problem being addressed, innovation, market potential, feasibility, and scalability.

Reflecting on the pitches, Rajan Luthra, Co-Founder & COO of Metvy, said, “What stood out was the diversity of ideas and the conviction with which participants presented them. Many of the pitches addressed very real problems and demonstrated a strong understanding of their customers. The quality of participation made the selection challenging, but also reinforced the entrepreneurial potential we saw across the three days.”

The jury eventually selected Akshit Arora, a final-year B.Tech student at IIT Delhi, as the winner. Akshit presented a smart-glasses concept aimed at supporting people living with conditions such as ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord injuries.

The concept focuses on helping users communicate and respond to their surroundings when those abilities may be significantly affected by their condition. Its problem-solution fit, innovation, and market potential helped it stand out among the ideas presented during the activation.

Reflecting on the experience, Akshit said, “This has been an incredible opportunity to put my idea forward and receive feedback from people who understand what it takes to build a business. Jio Haptik and SOLO are creating a fantastic opportunity for solopreneurs and SMBs to pursue their ideas and build businesses of their own. The ₹1 lakh reward will help me take the next step towards turning my idea into reality.”

At the centre of the campaign is SOLO’s larger proposition: entrepreneurs may build their businesses themselves, but they should not necessarily have to handle every growth-related task alone. Built by Interakt, SOLO is positioned as an AI-powered business team for solopreneurs and small businesses. The platform brings together functions such as content creation, customer conversations, lead follow-ups, marketing campaigns and customer support.

The Delhi-NCR activation also highlighted a practical challenge for people considering entrepreneurship. Customer acquisition, marketing, content creation, and customer support emerged as recurring areas where aspiring founders and small-business owners need support.



Notably, 90% of the 300 participants said they would be more likely to start a business if marketing and customer support were taken care of. The finding highlights how reducing the day-to-day operational burden could encourage more aspiring entrepreneurs to take the leap into starting a business.

With SOLO, Jio Haptik’s Interakt is looking to make AI more practical and accessible for smaller businesses, helping founders spend less time managing routine business functions and more time working on growth.

About SOLO by Interakt

SOLO by Interakt is an AI-powered business team built for solopreneurs and small businesses. With AI assistants Tara and Ved, SOLO helps businesses manage marketing, sales and customer support, enabling founders to spend less time managing day-to-day tasks and more time growing their business. SOLO is a product by Jio Haptik and Interakt.

About Jio Haptik