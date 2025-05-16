Sonia Dubey Dewan Becomes First Indian to Earn Certified Image Master (CIM) Title

In a historic and inspiring achievement, Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM), has been awarded the Certified Image Master (CIM) designation by the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) — the highest global credential in the image consulting profession.

Sonia is now the first Indian to receive this prestigious title, joining an elite group of fewer than 21 Certified Image Masters worldwide. The CIM designation recognizes not only professional excellence, but also sustained industry leadership, ethical standards, and transformational client impact.

Image Consulting is the professional practice of guiding individuals and organizations in managing their appearance, behavior, and communication to create powerful first impressions and lasting influence. It blends elements of personal branding, styling, soft skills, and executive presence, helping individuals align how they look, act, and speak with their goals and values.

With over 15+ years of experience, Sonia is a pioneer in the fields of image consulting, personal branding, corporate training, and women’s empowerment. Her clientele includes renowned organizations such as Reliance, Lodha, P&G, and Motilal Oswal, as well as C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and celebrities across India.

As the Founder of ISIM, India’s first premier institute offering internationally recognized programs in Image Consulting, Soft Skills, and Fashion, Sonia has nurtured a vibrant community of 400+ trained professionals who are transforming lives and careers through their work.

Beyond business, Sonia is a passionate philanthropist. She has reconstructed rural schools, launched the NGO VISHIPSA to empower underprivileged women, and created platforms for education, mentorship, and lasting social change.

In her role as National President of the Image Consulting Council at the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sonia champions excellence and innovation across the industry, driving policy-level growth and elevating the profession at a national level.

“This title is not the finish line — it’s a responsibility. It represents the power of transformation, the privilege of leadership, and the promise to keep creating meaningful impact in every life I touch.” said Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIM.

Her journey continues to inspire entrepreneurs, educators, and image professionals worldwide. A symbol of authenticity, impact, and visionary leadership, Sonia has become a beacon for women who dare to dream and lead.

About AICI:

The Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) is the world’s leading professional body for image consultants. Founded in 1990 in the United States, AICI sets global standards of practice through its three-level credentialing system — CIC (Certified Image Consultant), CIP (Certified Image Professional), and CIM (Certified Image Master).