11 Best BTC Casinos With Outstanding Games 2023 [Top Crypto Casinos For CA Players]

Quick links:
The number of online casinos offering BTC games is growing exponentially, increasing the chances of winning and the risks of ending up with nothing. ORDB tested 102 online gambling sites to ensure that Canadian gamblers have a list of the top 11 Bitcoin casinos in their hands. Here you will learn about the most rewarding Bitcoin games and lucrative bonuses to boost your online gaming experience!
Metaspins — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall
Stake — Best Bitcoin Poker Site In Canada
Cloudbet — Best for High-RTP Slots
Bets.io — Best for Medium-Volatility Games
Bitstarz — Best for No Transactions Fees
JustBit.io — Best Hybrid Online Casino Overall
Bitsler — Best for a Large Choice of Crypto
mBit — Best for Profitable BTC Slots
Bitcasino.io — Best for Lucrative Crypto Tournaments
BC.Game — Best for Top-Notch Blackjack Options
What does any gamer need to know for a coup? Top games that offer solid profits, generous bonuses to keep interested, and customer support to back the quality gameplay! And we have all this!
Metaspins — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall
MetaSpins main page
The #1 of all the top Bitcoin casino sites in 2023 is MetaSpins, a young yet stellar gambling hub with provably fair games, good bonuses, and instant withdrawals. The casino is cryptocurrency-centered and ensures immediate approval of all withdrawal requests alongside ZERO fees.
Its game collection has titles from the best and only certified providers, such as Big Time Gaming, HackSaw, iSoftBet, Play'N Go, Playson, Thunderkick, Wazdan, etc. Regarding the diversity of gambling games, players can enjoy everything from slots to roulettes of different traditions.
But also, we highly recommend its section called "Provably Fair Crypto Games." That page has 1000% fair instant-win games like Dice, Hilo, and Aviator for gamblers. The top five of MetaSpins's games are nothing more than a piece of advice, but the whole collection is great, and it will be even better when gamblers check it for themselves.
Metaspins has the best customer care system that ensures all gamblers get a response within 30 minutes. Players can get help in 1-5 minutes when they ask for it using the website, and Email support takes a bit longer but remains effective, friendly, and professional. So far, there are no unresolved complaints with this gambling site.
Stake — Best Bitcoin Poker Site In Canada
Stake home page screen
Stake is one of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada. This space was founded in 2017 and licensed by the Gambling Committee of Curacao. For six years, the company led by Matthew Leibowitz has been demonstrating the unique possibilities of online gambling. For American players, the operator offers Stake US Version. It is a social casino without using real money to play.
The user support from Stake reps is awesome! All users have access to Live Chat 24/7 and a well-designed FAQ section. The waiting time usually does not exceed five minutes.
Cloudbet — Best for High-RTP Slots
Cloudbet home page screen
If the quality and professionalism of the operator mean a lot to you, then Cloudbet is the best Bitcoin casino for slots ever that will hit the spot. Founded in 2013, Cloudbet can rightly be called a first-generation crypto casino. The professionalism of the team, coupled with ten years of experience, consistently maintains the quality of crypto gaming services at a high level. If you are looking for the best crypto slot sites for Canadian players, Coudbet is a real treasure.
Need more legit casinos with fair games like this one? Check out this list of the best crypto gambling sites for Canada! Why have I decided to share this list? I'm a typical Reddit reader and can't resist the actual experiences of players or those who are interested and it's no secret that Canadian players are some of the most active.
Live Chat represents cloudbet support service. Support team representatives will help you resolve any issue you may be puzzled about.
Bets.io — Best for Medium-Volatility Games
Bets.io homepage
In 2021, the Bets.io casino was launched, accepting Canadian users without restrictions. This comfortable gaming space with a Curacao license and top-rated Bitcoin casino games is quite popular among gamblers. Even though Bets.io is a rather young operator, it can already be called one of the best crypto gambling sites you should check out. Bets.io online casino is perfectly compatible with desktop and mobile devices, building a quality user experience.
If you have a question, then Live Chat, equipped with a chatbot, is ready to assist you anytime or at night. And before contacting the operator, the bot will try to help you independently.
Bitstarz — Best for No Transactions Fees
BitStarz homepage screen
If you ask which platform is packed with Bitcoin casino games to the full, Bitstarz will be the correct answer. This crypto online casino, owned and operated by Dama NV, is an excellent choice for gamblers of all levels. As a pleasant addition, we can highlight the absence of transaction fees on the site.
Live Chat from BitStarz is represented by both a bot and a team of representatives. If your question is simple and concerns, for example, registration or verification, then a chatbot will successfully assist you. More complex questions are directed to experienced operators.
7Bit homepage screen
7Bit Casino is a large online casino specializing in crypto. It is a multilingual platform with an endless library of games, 128-bit encryption to protect your data, and proven game providers. That is one of the best BC.Game alternatives for Canadian players and also Bodog alternatives, but we know that in recent years Bodog casinos have ceased to be popular in Canada, or no? The Reddit thread had an interesting opinion about that.
7BitCasino is one of the few operators without implementing Live Chat in the user support service. The service is available 24/7. Users who encounter difficulties can submit questions in the Support section of the email.
JustBit.io — Best Hybrid Online Casino Overall
JustBit.io homepage screen
In 2021, Casbit Group NV launched JustBit.io online casino with a decent list of live casino games. If you have not decided which currency is more convenient to use when playing, cryptocurrency and fiat options are available. By the way, you can buy cryptocurrency in a few clicks right on the site. Justbit.io offers a flawless Bitcoin mobile casino experience since it is optimized for mobile devices, allowing you to play from any device.
A team of friendly and professional representatives is ready to assist you with any questions 24/7. You can send your request to email or use the convenient Live Chat. The choice is up to you!
Bitsler — Best for a Large Choice of Crypto
Bitsler homepage screen
Founded in November 2015, Bitsler combines a casino, sports betting, and e-sports. Provable fair games, over 3000+ variety of slots, and 27+ solid cryptocurrencies are guaranteed.
The support on the Bitsler website is well done! If you have a question and face difficulties navigating the site, you can ask the support team a question via email or use the detailed FAQ section. It happens that the question does not tolerate delay, so you can safely use the Live Chat.
mBit — Best for Profitable BTC Slots
mBit homepage screen
mBit is about a unique atmosphere, which is reflected primarily in the incredible design of the platform. Since 2014, the operator has been providing quality gambling services, including for players from Canada. By the way, you can try almost all Bitcoin casino games in demo mode! If you are looking for brand-new slots or table games, this operator is a real find.
The support service on the site is represented by a Live Chat, an email, and the FAQ section. The latter provides detailed answers to all your questions about the platform. Check the given information before contacting the operator.
Bitcasino.io — Best for Lucrative Crypto Tournaments
Bitcasino.io homepage screen
Bitcasino.io is one of the fastest-growing crypto casinos in the online gambling industry. In many respects, its popularity is due to generous promotions, support for popular cryptocurrencies, and the Aviator game. Separately, we would like to note the comfortable design of the platform with the ability to switch between night and day modes. The design is important when you sit in front of the screen for a long time.
To get answers to your questions, you can visit the Help Center with the FAQ section and Email Us box. You also can ask your question in Live Chat, which is available 24/7. Typically, the response time does not take more than ten minutes.
BC.Game — Best for Top-Notch Blackjack Options
BC.Game homepage screen
For Canadian users, there is another catchy gambling space launched in 2017. BC.Game bitcoin games casino is a blockchain operator that promotes anonymous and secure gambling. On the platform, you can choose any asset you want to play with 10+ traditional currencies, 40+ cryptocurrencies, and several unique NFT tokens. Pleasantly surprising, isn't it?
The main customer support channel is Live Chat. The response is usually received within one minute. However, the operator hosts alternative ways to support gamblers through email, social networks (Instagram and Twitter), and Telegram.
Bitcoin golden coin. Source: here
All the crypto sites presented above are for a reason. Based on our experience, these platforms guarantee safe and fun crypto gambling adventures. We have identified several indisputable reasons why these sites are worth choosing (by the way, you can safely use these points for independent research on online casinos!)
A license is a guarantee of a reliable site that cares about its reputation and wants to do things legally. All sites that we reviewed are licensed. The most common licensee is Curacao Gaming Authority. However, there are a few more authorities that you can trust:
Blockchain is the most secure and anonymous algorithm. We have selected an online crypto platform with the best security system. All personal user data and financial details are encrypted and not shared with third parties. That is why gamblers increasingly prefer to play Bitcoin casino sites.
Most of the games that the top crypto casinos for Bitcoin offer are Provably Fair. That means that cheating is not possible either from the side of the operator or from the side of the gambler.
What determines the game's graphics and the risks and chances of winning? Such important aspects of the gameplay are in the hands of those who create games. The bitcoin casinos above cooperate only with trusted gaming providers, and here are the most popular of them:
Thanks to the blockchain, all transactions are anonymous and carried out instantly without delay. Moreover, the commission for conducting transactions is either minimal or (most often!) completely absent. That is another undeniable advantage of crypto casinos.
The bonus program is an extremely important aspect when choosing a casino Bitcoin. The operators we reviewed host generous bonus programs, including welcome bonuses, various cashback offers, and rakeback options. Also, gamblers can participate in profitable tournaments to share large prize pools.
Live Chat is presented on almost all Bitcoin casino sites, as it is the most convenient, fastest, and most efficient way to resolve issues. Some operators assist gamblers through social networks and messengers, an excellent alternative to traditional support channels. You can check the quality of the support service and the waiting time by asking the operator a question.
Bitcoin gambling legality. Source: here
In many countries, online gambling is prohibited and considered illegal. Your online gambling experience mustn't go beyond the law. Therefore, all gamblers should know what the concept of illegal gambling covers, what penalties exist, and how to avoid unreliable operators.
Illegal gambling is a gambling activity not covered by a particular state's jurisdiction. Several key points fall under the definition of illegal gambling:
In Canada, online gambling was legalized in 2009; however, before looking for a Bitcoin casino, you need to study the local laws of the province where you are. Currently, Ontario is the most loyal province to foreign Bitcoin casino sites.
Now let's look at a very serious point: what kind of penalties can follow illegal gambling? Of course, there are completely different types of punishment, and we will highlight the most basic ones.
In some provinces of Canada and US states, gambling is an offense. Anyone convicted of a gambling misdemeanor usually faces up to a year in prison. If a person has already been convicted of gambling, the measures will be much stricter.
A fine is the most common punishment for participating in illegal gambling. Fines range from a few hundred to $1,000 or more. If you have already received a fine, the penalty may be increased for a repeat offense.
If a person who won a certain amount was convicted of illegal gambling, the state has the right to confiscate the winnings. In this case, the money goes to the state treasury.
How to secure your gambling experience and get the most pleasant emotions from your favorite casino games? We have prepared some effective tips to help you out.
Avoid operators who avoid licensing! Checking a license is not only a measure to avoid illegal gambling but also to protect yourself. The license will allow you to understand how good a reputation a casino has in the industry.
Before registering on the platform, try to find out what users say about it. Not always a beautiful picture and generous offers indicate quality. Use only reliable resources such as Ask Gamblers, as "gray" sites can garner good reviews.
Find out which sites can carry out gambling activities in your country. Not all Bitcoin casinos have the right to operate in your home region. Check the list of restricted countries on your chosen online casino site.
Safe gambling is what all players are looking for. BTC gambling is becoming, if not a panacea, an excellent alternative to traditional online casinos. In this article, we have made it easy for you to choose by talking about the 11 top Bitcoin casinos. Our principle is to do everything possible for a quality gambling experience.
Crypto gambling is online gambling where no fiat money is used but cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is one of the most popular decentralized currencies in the iGaming industry.
The following advantages of crypto gambling can be distinguished: anonymous transactions, no fees, fast payouts, and safe use. Thanks to the blockchain algorithm, this gambling type's main advantage is privacy.
Opinions about crypto gambling are rapidly changing. However, the legality of Bitcoin gambling is still limited in many countries. Despite the rather ambiguous legislation, BTC gambling is not illegal.
Some casinos provide the opportunity to buy BTC and other digital coins directly on their website. However, gamblers often turn to exchangers, for example, Binance or Bestchange.