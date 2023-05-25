11 Best BTC Casinos With Outstanding Games 2023 [Top Crypto Casinos For CA Players]

The number of online casinos offering BTC games is growing exponentially, increasing the chances of winning and the risks of ending up with nothing. ORDB tested 102 online gambling sites to ensure that Canadian gamblers have a list of the top 11 Bitcoin casinos in their hands. Here you will learn about the most rewarding Bitcoin games and lucrative bonuses to boost your online gaming experience!

Metaspins — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Stake — Best Bitcoin Poker Site In Canada

Cloudbet — Best for High-RTP Slots

Bets.io — Best for Medium-Volatility Games

Bitstarz — Best for No Transactions Fees

7Bit — Best for Table Games

JustBit.io — Best Hybrid Online Casino Overall

Bitsler — Best for a Large Choice of Crypto

mBit — Best for Profitable BTC Slots

Bitcasino.io — Best for Lucrative Crypto Tournaments

BC.Game — Best for Top-Notch Blackjack Options

Huge Bitcoin Wins Time! But Learn More About These Sites First

What does any gamer need to know for a coup? Top games that offer solid profits, generous bonuses to keep interested, and customer support to back the quality gameplay! And we have all this!

Metaspins — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

MetaSpins main page

The #1 of all the top Bitcoin casino sites in 2023 is MetaSpins, a young yet stellar gambling hub with provably fair games, good bonuses, and instant withdrawals. The casino is cryptocurrency-centered and ensures immediate approval of all withdrawal requests alongside ZERO fees.

Its game collection has titles from the best and only certified providers, such as Big Time Gaming, HackSaw, iSoftBet, Play'N Go, Playson, Thunderkick, Wazdan, etc. Regarding the diversity of gambling games, players can enjoy everything from slots to roulettes of different traditions.

Top 5 BTC Games

Sweet Bonanza|RTP 96.51%

Valley of the Gods|RTP 96,2%

Fite Lightning|RTP 97.61%

Oasis Poker|RTP 99.7%

American Roulette|RTP 94.74%

But also, we highly recommend its section called "Provably Fair Crypto Games." That page has 1000% fair instant-win games like Dice, Hilo, and Aviator for gamblers. The top five of MetaSpins's games are nothing more than a piece of advice, but the whole collection is great, and it will be even better when gamblers check it for themselves.

Rush to claim these bonuses and take part in events!

Get your 100% up to 1 BTC Welcome Bonus instantly by clicking here!

Level Up adventure

The "Meme. Submit. Win." contest — unleash your creative powers, create a funny picture, and post it on Twitter, tagging @metaspinscasino. Win real money without any risks by posting a meme!

The "What The Fluc 2.0" event — guess the BTC price and win a share of $5K for your crypto finance expertise!

Customer support

Metaspins has the best customer care system that ensures all gamblers get a response within 30 minutes. Players can get help in 1-5 minutes when they ask for it using the website, and Email support takes a bit longer but remains effective, friendly, and professional. So far, there are no unresolved complaints with this gambling site.

Stake — Best Bitcoin Poker Site In Canada

Stake home page screen

Stake is one of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada. This space was founded in 2017 and licensed by the Gambling Committee of Curacao. For six years, the company led by Matthew Leibowitz has been demonstrating the unique possibilities of online gambling. For American players, the operator offers Stake US Version. It is a social casino without using real money to play.

Top 3 BTC games

Gates of Olympus|96.5% RTP

Sugar Rush|96.5% RTP

Stormforged |96.41% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Stake's Daily Races $100,000

Conquer the Casino! $50,000 in Prizes

10% Rakeback if You Use the GET10BACKBONUS Code

Customer support

The user support from Stake reps is awesome! All users have access to Live Chat 24/7 and a well-designed FAQ section. The waiting time usually does not exceed five minutes.

Cloudbet — Best for High-RTP Slots

Cloudbet home page screen

If the quality and professionalism of the operator mean a lot to you, then Cloudbet is the best Bitcoin casino for slots ever that will hit the spot. Founded in 2013, Cloudbet can rightly be called a first-generation crypto casino. The professionalism of the team, coupled with ten years of experience, consistently maintains the quality of crypto gaming services at a high level. If you are looking for the best crypto slot sites for Canadian players, Coudbet is a real treasure.

Need more legit casinos with fair games like this one? Check out this list of the best crypto gambling sites for Canada! Why have I decided to share this list? I'm a typical Reddit reader and can't resist the actual experiences of players or those who are interested and it's no secret that Canadian players are some of the most active.

Top 3 BTC games

Blood Suckers Megaways|97.66% RTP

Rise of Olympus 100|96.2% RTP

Wanted Dead or a Wild|96.2% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Bonus "Deposit Boost up to 5 Bitcoins"

Free Spins Tuesdays

€10,000 Live Casino Giveaway

Customer support

Live Chat represents cloudbet support service. Support team representatives will help you resolve any issue you may be puzzled about.

Bets.io — Best for Medium-Volatility Games

Bets.io homepage

In 2021, the Bets.io casino was launched, accepting Canadian users without restrictions. This comfortable gaming space with a Curacao license and top-rated Bitcoin casino games is quite popular among gamblers. Even though Bets.io is a rather young operator, it can already be called one of the best crypto gambling sites you should check out. Bets.io online casino is perfectly compatible with desktop and mobile devices, building a quality user experience.

Top 3 BTC games

Cleo's Gold|94.99% RTP

Buffalo Trail|96.16% RTP

Lucky Punch|95.79% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Daily CashBack Up to 20%

Weekly Cashback up to 1000 USDT

Wednesday Free Spins

Customer support

If you have a question, then Live Chat, equipped with a chatbot, is ready to assist you anytime or at night. And before contacting the operator, the bot will try to help you independently.

Bitstarz — Best for No Transactions Fees

BitStarz homepage screen

If you ask which platform is packed with Bitcoin casino games to the full, Bitstarz will be the correct answer. This crypto online casino, owned and operated by Dama NV, is an excellent choice for gamblers of all levels. As a pleasant addition, we can highlight the absence of transaction fees on the site.

Top 3 BTC games

Wolf Gold|96% RTP

Wild Spin|95% RTP

Dragon's Element|95% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

No-Deposit Bonus with 30 Free Spins

Table Wards with a 10k prize pool

Customer support

Live Chat from BitStarz is represented by both a bot and a team of representatives. If your question is simple and concerns, for example, registration or verification, then a chatbot will successfully assist you. More complex questions are directed to experienced operators.

7Bit — Best for Table Games

7Bit homepage screen

7Bit Casino is a large online casino specializing in crypto. It is a multilingual platform with an endless library of games, 128-bit encryption to protect your data, and proven game providers. That is one of the best BC.Game alternatives for Canadian players and also Bodog alternatives, but we know that in recent years Bodog casinos have ceased to be popular in Canada, or no? The Reddit thread had an interesting opinion about that.

Top 3 BTC games

Baccarat Mini|98.76% RTP

Triple Edge Poker|97.99% RTP

Super Video Poker|96.1% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Welcome Pack up to 5 BTC

100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

Telegram Exclusive Bonus up to 160 FS

Customer support

7BitCasino is one of the few operators without implementing Live Chat in the user support service. The service is available 24/7. Users who encounter difficulties can submit questions in the Support section of the email.

JustBit.io — Best Hybrid Online Casino Overall

JustBit.io homepage screen

In 2021, Casbit Group NV launched JustBit.io online casino with a decent list of live casino games. If you have not decided which currency is more convenient to use when playing, cryptocurrency and fiat options are available. By the way, you can buy cryptocurrency in a few clicks right on the site. Justbit.io offers a flawless Bitcoin mobile casino experience since it is optimized for mobile devices, allowing you to play from any device.

Top 3 BTC games

Dr.Toonz|96.25% RTP

The Dog House Megaways|96.55% RTP

Walk of Shame|96.04% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

45% Cashback up to 800 EUR

Guaranteed rakeback for every bet

Thrilling Welcome bonus for every deposit

Customer support

A team of friendly and professional representatives is ready to assist you with any questions 24/7. You can send your request to email or use the convenient Live Chat. The choice is up to you!

Bitsler — Best for a Large Choice of Crypto

Bitsler homepage screen

Founded in November 2015, Bitsler combines a casino, sports betting, and e-sports. Provable fair games, over 3000+ variety of slots, and 27+ solid cryptocurrencies are guaranteed.

Top 3 BTC games

Queen of Ice|95.8% RTP

Riot 2: Burn and Blow|95.38% RTP

Ice Mania|96.09% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

$10,000 XP Contest

Hourly Lottery

Welcome offer up to $700

Customer support

The support on the Bitsler website is well done! If you have a question and face difficulties navigating the site, you can ask the support team a question via email or use the detailed FAQ section. It happens that the question does not tolerate delay, so you can safely use the Live Chat.

mBit — Best for Profitable BTC Slots

mBit homepage screen

mBit is about a unique atmosphere, which is reflected primarily in the incredible design of the platform. Since 2014, the operator has been providing quality gambling services, including for players from Canada. By the way, you can try almost all Bitcoin casino games in demo mode! If you are looking for brand-new slots or table games, this operator is a real find.

Top 3 BTC games

Fire Hopper|96.30% RTP

Midas Golden Touch|96.1% RTP

Magic Apple Hold and Win|96% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Welcome Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

High Roller Reload up to 1,000 EUR

Extra 500 EUR per day!

Customer support

The support service on the site is represented by a Live Chat, an email, and the FAQ section. The latter provides detailed answers to all your questions about the platform. Check the given information before contacting the operator.

Bitcasino.io — Best for Lucrative Crypto Tournaments

Bitcasino.io homepage screen

Bitcasino.io is one of the fastest-growing crypto casinos in the online gambling industry. In many respects, its popularity is due to generous promotions, support for popular cryptocurrencies, and the Aviator game. Separately, we would like to note the comfortable design of the platform with the ability to switch between night and day modes. The design is important when you sit in front of the screen for a long time.

Top 3 BTC games

Aviator|97% RTP

Cash Galaxy|96% RTP

Limbo Rider|95% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

20% cashback up to 10,000 USDT

Multiplier Madness up to 800 USDT

Bombay Club Gem Race

Customer support

To get answers to your questions, you can visit the Help Center with the FAQ section and Email Us box. You also can ask your question in Live Chat, which is available 24/7. Typically, the response time does not take more than ten minutes.

BC.Game — Best for Top-Notch Blackjack Options

BC.Game homepage screen

For Canadian users, there is another catchy gambling space launched in 2017. BC.Game bitcoin games casino is a blockchain operator that promotes anonymous and secure gambling. On the platform, you can choose any asset you want to play with 10+ traditional currencies, 40+ cryptocurrencies, and several unique NFT tokens. Pleasantly surprising, isn't it?

Top 3 BTC games

Azure Speed Blackjack 12|99.59% RTP

American Blackjack|99.95% RTP

3D Blackjack|99.54% RTP

Rush to claim these bonuses!

Great Bonus for Every Deposit of up to 360%

The Golden Era with a $150,000 prize pool

Imperial Quest

Customer support

The main customer support channel is Live Chat. The response is usually received within one minute. However, the operator hosts alternative ways to support gamblers through email, social networks (Instagram and Twitter), and Telegram.

Why Are These Bitcoin Casinos the Best You Can Find?

Bitcoin golden coin. Source: here

All the crypto sites presented above are for a reason. Based on our experience, these platforms guarantee safe and fun crypto gambling adventures. We have identified several indisputable reasons why these sites are worth choosing (by the way, you can safely use these points for independent research on online casinos!)

All licensed

A license is a guarantee of a reliable site that cares about its reputation and wants to do things legally. All sites that we reviewed are licensed. The most common licensee is Curacao Gaming Authority. However, there are a few more authorities that you can trust:

Kahnawake Gaming Commission

Malta Gambling Authority

United Kingdom Gambling Commission

Gibraltar

Sweden Spelinspektionen

Boosted security (at least 2 layers)

Blockchain is the most secure and anonymous algorithm. We have selected an online crypto platform with the best security system. All personal user data and financial details are encrypted and not shared with third parties. That is why gamblers increasingly prefer to play Bitcoin casino sites.

Most of the games that the top crypto casinos for Bitcoin offer are Provably Fair. That means that cheating is not possible either from the side of the operator or from the side of the gambler.

Top games providers

What determines the game's graphics and the risks and chances of winning? Such important aspects of the gameplay are in the hands of those who create games. The bitcoin casinos above cooperate only with trusted gaming providers, and here are the most popular of them:

Play'n GO

Evolution

Pragmatic Play

BGaming

Amatic

NetEnt

Microgaming

Instant withdrawals

Thanks to the blockchain, all transactions are anonymous and carried out instantly without delay. Moreover, the commission for conducting transactions is either minimal or (most often!) completely absent. That is another undeniable advantage of crypto casinos.

Useful bonus offers with optimal wagering

The bonus program is an extremely important aspect when choosing a casino Bitcoin. The operators we reviewed host generous bonus programs, including welcome bonuses, various cashback offers, and rakeback options. Also, gamblers can participate in profitable tournaments to share large prize pools.

Tested and trusted customer support

Live Chat is presented on almost all Bitcoin casino sites, as it is the most convenient, fastest, and most efficient way to resolve issues. Some operators assist gamblers through social networks and messengers, an excellent alternative to traditional support channels. You can check the quality of the support service and the waiting time by asking the operator a question.

Bitcoin Gambling Legality. Only Play After Reading This!

Bitcoin gambling legality. Source: here

In many countries, online gambling is prohibited and considered illegal. Your online gambling experience mustn't go beyond the law. Therefore, all gamblers should know what the concept of illegal gambling covers, what penalties exist, and how to avoid unreliable operators.

Illegal gambling is a gambling activity not covered by a particular state's jurisdiction. Several key points fall under the definition of illegal gambling:

involvement in online gambling of minors

providing online gambling services in countries where it is prohibited

providing betting services for luck, not skill

running a casino without an official license

covering money laundering.

In Canada, online gambling was legalized in 2009; however, before looking for a Bitcoin casino, you need to study the local laws of the province where you are. Currently, Ontario is the most loyal province to foreign Bitcoin casino sites.

Penalties for Illegal Gambling

Now let's look at a very serious point: what kind of penalties can follow illegal gambling? Of course, there are completely different types of punishment, and we will highlight the most basic ones.

Misdemeanor penalties

In some provinces of Canada and US states, gambling is an offense. Anyone convicted of a gambling misdemeanor usually faces up to a year in prison. If a person has already been convicted of gambling, the measures will be much stricter.

Fines

A fine is the most common punishment for participating in illegal gambling. Fines range from a few hundred to $1,000 or more. If you have already received a fine, the penalty may be increased for a repeat offense.

Forfeiture

If a person who won a certain amount was convicted of illegal gambling, the state has the right to confiscate the winnings. In this case, the money goes to the state treasury.

How to Avoid Illegal Gambling Issues?

How to secure your gambling experience and get the most pleasant emotions from your favorite casino games? We have prepared some effective tips to help you out.

Check licensing

Avoid operators who avoid licensing! Checking a license is not only a measure to avoid illegal gambling but also to protect yourself. The license will allow you to understand how good a reputation a casino has in the industry.

Read reviews

Before registering on the platform, try to find out what users say about it. Not always a beautiful picture and generous offers indicate quality. Use only reliable resources such as Ask Gamblers, as "gray" sites can garner good reviews.

Availability in your country

Find out which sites can carry out gambling activities in your country. Not all Bitcoin casinos have the right to operate in your home region. Check the list of restricted countries on your chosen online casino site.

Final Words

Safe gambling is what all players are looking for. BTC gambling is becoming, if not a panacea, an excellent alternative to traditional online casinos. In this article, we have made it easy for you to choose by talking about the 11 top Bitcoin casinos. Our principle is to do everything possible for a quality gambling experience.

FAQ

What is crypto gambling?

Crypto gambling is online gambling where no fiat money is used but cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is one of the most popular decentralized currencies in the iGaming industry.

What are the advantages of BTC gambling?

The following advantages of crypto gambling can be distinguished: anonymous transactions, no fees, fast payouts, and safe use. Thanks to the blockchain algorithm, this gambling type's main advantage is privacy.

Is crypto gambling legal?

Opinions about crypto gambling are rapidly changing. However, the legality of Bitcoin gambling is still limited in many countries. Despite the rather ambiguous legislation, BTC gambling is not illegal.

Where can I acquire crypto to play?

Some casinos provide the opportunity to buy BTC and other digital coins directly on their website. However, gamblers often turn to exchangers, for example, Binance or Bestchange.