Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Indian Bank Launches Mobile ATM For Consumers

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has brought the entire country to a standstill. However, there are many sectors that have been working tirelessly to ensure that the nation functions smoothly. The banking sector has been acting as an essential service during this unprecedented crisis. Indian Bank is one of the few banks that have been providing all basic facilities to the customers.

Additionally, Indian Bank has taken up the initiative to launch mobile ATMs. The initiative has been taken in order to offer better services to people. The mobile ATMs also help in ensuring minimal travelling. The mobile van carrying the ATM will be moving around the city and remain in each place for a specific period of time. This will help the public in availing the ATM facilities like cash withdrawals near their houses.

The Mobile ATM was inaugurated by Shri. K. Chandra Reddy, Field General Manager of Chennai. The inauguration took place in the presence of Shri. Sanjay Lade, Zonal Manager, Chennai North Zone and Shri. P Subramanian, Zonal Manager, Chennai South Zone. The Mobile ATMs have been providing the special service in various parts of Chennai since Friday.

The customers of all banks can gain out of this initiative to withdraw cash using their debit cards. Indian Bank customers along with the customers of several other banks have been availing these services. Indian Bank is known for its consumer –focus and resilience.

Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted in support of the initiative stating that the bank officials and staff have been on the frontline in providing services to customers during this crisis.