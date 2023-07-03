Award-Winning Film "Maa Ka Doodh" Screening By Animal Save India Stuns College Students

The NSS Unit of SP Mandali's Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College in Mumbai organised a thought-provoking screening of the film "Maa Ka Doodh" in collaboration with Animal Climate and Health Save India.

This film explores the alleged untold truth about the dairy industry in India, exposing the exploitation that bovines suffer behind the scenes. It blows out the misinformed consumer practices and calls into question the growing expansion of the dairy industry without considering the ethical, environmental and health aspects.

To commence the event, an introduction of Animal Climate and Health Save India was delivered that focused on its inception, ongoing projects and impact-focused goals. Dr. Harsha Atmakuri, the director of the film, then gave a short introduction regarding his thought process and the importance of creating such a film, and why everyone should watch it. He said, “I embarked on the journey of creating 'Maa Ka Doodh' to expose the hidden truths of the dairy industry, urging viewers to confront the realities of what happens to cows and buffaloes and make informed choices. The students who viewed the movie were shocked, and one of them even came to us and promised that they would stop consuming the only two cups of chai they used to in a day.”

Once the students had watched the film, the organisers from Animal Climate and Health Save India provided a delectable treat comprising mock meat Biryani and chocolate-flavoured soy milk as refreshments. This was when students opened their queries regarding the film and expressed their thoughts. One student remarked, “Watching 'Maa Ka Doodh' in today’s screening was a transformative experience. It opened my eyes to the cruelty in the dairy industry, compelling me to consciously embrace veganism. I am grateful for this opportunity to join the Animal Climate and Health Save India in its mission to create a better world for animals.”

The students were highly motivated by the entire experience, which made them question our under-informed choices as consumers, and the fact that the food they ate could be free from the infliction of suffering on any nonhuman being swayed them to consider turning towards veganism. The event generated a positive response, and participants found the film highly impactful since it is a source of information they didn't know before.

After the screening and the interaction, it was visible that the film motivated all present to change their perspective considering the adoption of a vegan diet and also encouraging and educating others about the ethical, climate change and health implications associated with the dairy industry and other relatable practices which lead to exploitation of nonhuman animals and subjects them to impalpable physical and psychological conditions.

As a further means of fostering conscious choices, Animal Climate and Health Save India provided Plant Based Treaty ‘vegan starter kits’ to the students. These booklets contain repository of information which can be useful while transitioning towards veganism and have had significant impact for many viewers through the past events as well. Plant Based Treaty is a global campaign which aims to halt the impacts of climate change and save the planet. Students immediately endorsed the treaty and vowed to spread the message. Everyone is encouraged to endorse the treaty to help in the fight against climate catastrophe.

Maa Ka Doodh will be screened at various film festivals, theatres, and events and is available on its official YouTube channel, Maa Ka Doodh ( a link has to be added here, https://youtube.com/@maakadoodh) . All viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the channel, watch the movie, and make the right choice.