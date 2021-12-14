Connect With Your Favourite Kabaddi Stars On The Koo App

With the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 scheduled to begin on December 22 in Bangalore, the indigenous sport is gaining considerable momentum on the homegrown social media platform, Koo. Popular teams from across India - Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha, and Bengaluru Bulls have joined the multi-lingual micro-blogging platform to engage with fans in native Indian languages. The teams will bring the intense action of the game onto the platform and provide users with an immersive experience.

As an inclusive platform for expression, the Koo App currently empowers users to engage and converse in nine languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, and English. The platform has a user base of over 15 million users, and is predicted to reach 100 million in the next year. The kabaddi teams are actively leveraging the unique language features to converse with fans in their respective regions and share exciting videos and updates as they gear up for the league. Started in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League has revolutionized kabaddi by infusing new levels of professionalism and making it aspirational for both players and fans alike.

Here’s a glimpse into the action as it unfolds on the Koo App:

Patna Pirates shared a poster of the team, “Season 8 ka nara, saath bolo dobara #PiratesMeriJaan #PatnaPirates #VivoProKabaddiIsBack #PirateHamla #Kabaddi

Sharing a picture of players practicing, Gujarat Giants posted, “When you’’re just a month away from action! #GarjegaGujarat #GujaratGiants #AdaniSportsline”

A picture of U Mumba players on the treadmill said it all - Preparation of WIN #UMumba | #MeMumba | #Mumboys | #WeAreMumba | #WeAreMumbai i | #AbKooPeKabaddi

Puneri Paltan shared an image of their players strategizing - Planning new strategies for the new Season!#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #TrainingCamp #VivoProKabaddi #pklseason8

With a picture of two of their leading players gearing up in the gym, Telugu Titans Kooed, “You are confined only by the walls you build yourself.#idiaatakaaduveta #titanarmy #vivoprokabaddiisBack

UP Yoddha shared a picture of their star players practicing in mud the traditional way and Kooed, “mahine mein hum dekhenge inko full action mein 🤩Kya aapki excitement hai ekdam ?#YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok #GMR #AbKooPeKabaddi

Bengaluru Bulls shared a video of one of their star players lifting weights as he gears up for the eighth season of the League, which is scheduled for December 2021 in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Bulls Kooed, “Navu ninge gellake kodalla! The war is real and the bulls are charged with their beast modes!”