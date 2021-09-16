Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Shares Video On Koo App

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated with gusto throughout the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of prosperity and new beginnings. The festival commenced on 10th September 2021 and will continue for ten days. Many devotees bring home Lord Ganesha's idols with unmatched enthusiasm. In Hindu culture, Ganesha is worshipped before any God as it is believed that Lord Shiva blessed his son with this boon. The first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration dates back to the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. To mark day 5 of the auspicious festival, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, recently posted a puja video on the Koo app.