Harish Jagtani Group Lines Up More Biz Ventures; Aims At Self-reliant Congo

The Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo-based Harish Jagtani Group (HJ Group), is adding more verticals to its business portfolio in a bid to boost the local economy via its presence in multiple domains.

As part of its expansion, the three-decade-old business conglomerate is lining up measures to be present in the hospitality arena as well as the textile space. The group has firmed up an agreement to open a new Hilton Hotels property in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the second quarter of the current year.

Besides, the group will also kick start its new garments business under the nomenclature of HJ Garments in the DRC. HJ Garments will be looking at hiring more than 500 native employees and expand the local economy through multiple channels.

Harish Jagtani Group looks to strengthen DRC vision

These apart, the HJ Group has also initiated parleys with the Central Government and the Youth Ministry of DRC to set up vocational training centres all across the African nation with the help of expertise and technology from abroad, said an HJ Group spokesperson.

The business group has already cemented its presence in the DRC with presence in multiple business domains. The new ventures are expected to add to its strength as it goes about creating horizons for overall development, the spokesperson added.

“We are currently into various domains and have plans to move further into different segments. After the existing businesses, apart from the existing business portfolio HJ group is now concentrating its energies to reach out to more public-oriented domains to improve the quality of life of the population of DRC such as cost-effective diagnostic centres, travel, textiles, and automobiles,” the spokesperson added.

Envisaging Congo as a more self-reliant nation

Besides the new ventures that it is getting into, the HJ group is also likely to line up projects that would aim at providing services to the entire population of the DRC, apart from generating more employment opportunities. To make the Democratic Republic of Congo a more self-reliant and self-dependent nation is the group’s vision for the future.

Towards this end, hiring of more local staff, pumping in resources to boost the local economy and the like are prime on the HJ Group future chart. The group has been concentrating more on the holistic and wholesome development of not only its personnel but also of the nation in the bigger picture. The companies that function under the Harish Jagtani Group umbrella, including the 2003-incepted flagship firm, Serve Air Cargo and the others strive toward making tomorrow a much better.