Hema Malini Presents Heylin Spark Best Creative & Digital Marketing Agency Of Year Award

Heylin Spark, the global strategic marketing communications firm, is proud to announce that it has been named “The Best Creative & Digital Marketing Agency Of The Year” at the Global Business Achievement Awards 2023. The award was presented by veteran actress and parliamentarian Smt Hema Malini in the presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste- Union Minister for Steel & Rural Development, Dr Thakur Raghuraj Singh- Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh, amongst few other notable Lok Sabha Members. The prestigious award recognizes the company's outstanding work in providing innovative and effective marketing strategies to clients worldwide.

The founder of Heylin Spark, Mr Shubham Sharma, received the award on the company’s behalf. Elated on receiving the award, he said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the esteemed parliamentarian and timeless actress Mrs Hema Malini. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in providing our clients with top-notch services, helping them achieve their business objectives”. Being a man of many talents, Shubham became a renowned individual in the fields of political strategy, marketing, and public policy quite early in his career. He holds the position of President and CEO at Rajmanch, a platform dedicated to ensuring the effective implementation of more than 20 state government programs and central government initiatives in India. He is the founder of Nyaykarta, India's first Alternative Public Grievance Redressal and legal service Platform, which boasts a network of over 500 top lawyers across the country.

In 2021, he was included in the Forbes List of “Top 30 under 30” in Asia. He is also a ChangeMaker and Young Achievers Awardee. Shubham Sharma has played a pivotal role in securing victories for top Ministers, MLAs, and MPs in India.

The Global Business Achievement Awards 2023 are presented annually to organizations that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in their respective industries. Heylin Spark was selected for this year's award based on its exceptional track record of delivering results-oriented PR and marketing solutions. It is a highly acclaimed global strategic marketing communications firm that specializes in helping leading public and private sector organizations manage their brand reputation and reach their target audience.

Heylin Spark has been recognized for its outstanding work by various industry bodies, including the Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce, APAC Insider, and the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, which have awarded the firm as the Best Branding & Marketing agency, Best Strategic Marketing Communication Firm, and Most Preferred Branding & Marketing Agency, respectively. With a track record of managing digital ad spending of over US$ 2 Million per annum, Heylin Spark has garnered the support of global leaders and companies, such as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Executive Directors of top American consulting firms, and alumni of the University of Oxford.

As a data-driven and result-oriented agency, Heylin Spark stands out by developing customized strategies to help clients achieve their goals and objectives. With services like PR, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing and Creative Branding, the agency drives businesses and individuals towards making a mark in their industry.

By leveraging the power of data, the agency is able to gain valuable insights into consumer behaviour, market trends, and other key factors that can impact a brand's success. This data is then used to develop effective marketing strategies that are tailored to each client's unique needs. The agency’s captivating content helps clients build a strong, memorable brand that resonates with their target audience. Moreover, their team of experienced PR professionals helps brands in the building and maintain strong relationships with media outlets, influencers, and other key stakeholders. This furthermore increases the visibility and credibility of the clients and generates a positive buzz around them.