From Rs. 2000 Salary To Turnover In Crores: Journey Of A Small Town Boy Making It Big

We come across many rags to riches stories in a lifetime. Most of the stories are about an individual toiling hard to become significant in the world. The story of Rajesh Kewat, a simple man from the small town of Dinhata, West Bengal, might seem like a run of the mill rags to riches story, but it is much more. It is a story of a hardworking man who has managed to turn his fortunes and is now dedicated to simplifying the lives of those around him. Rajesh Kewat, a Masters in Computer Application is the Managing Director of FastInfo Legal Services Pvt. Ltd.

FastInfo Legal Services, formerly known as True Consultants was initially a platform for online RTI applications. The existence of an online portal for the same bridged the gap between the citizens and their right to question. The platform helped the citizens’ voices reach the correct places at a menial cost, affordable to all.

Online Legal India, another venture of Rajesh Kewat also enables easier procedures for GST Filing & Registration, Company Registration, Trade Mark Registration, and many more. It is a boon for small scale businesses as well, as it helps with formalities like business registrations & compliances.

Rajesh Kewat has been unstoppable once he realized the potential of simplifying lives with the help of the digital platform. He also started the FastInfo Classes that are not just online tutorials available for school students; it also has classes for competitive exams. There are multiple distance learning courses that are available on the platform. Many realize the positive and significant change that one can bring around, but only a few take a leap of faith and work to create that change.

Rajesh Kewat had been through the worst phase of his life in 2017, when he lost everything he had, to the point of being financially broke. But, it is his perseverance and confidence that helped him take back his worth and be a much stronger individual. He is a fine example to prove that to run a business, all one needs is the will to work hard and a sharp mind to make the right decisions.