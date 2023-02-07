Kanupriya Mundhra Building Unique Brand Identity For Women In Fashion & Lifestyle Industry

By creating the first sustainable and size-inclusive sportswear brand in India and engaging with a community of 50k women across cities, with aastey Kanupriya has quickly become a household name in the athleisure industry. The company seeks to redefine what it means to be active. It's for everyone who wants to exercise as much as they want without setting unrealistic goals for themselves.

A tactic to capture consumers' curiosity in what novel and unheard-of product the corporation can come up with is to develop a fitness recipe that hasn't been tried before. It encourages not just interpersonal trust but also a feeling of community, both of which contribute to the growth of more devoted clients.

Products are produced and printed specifically to spread happiness, all the way to the bottom of your "soul," by creating and curating fantastic designs and printing them on a range of similarly magnificent goods.

In the twenty-first century, there is currently a subset of attribute-rich products that qualify for inclusion in every sports category. Two things are to blame for this: advances in technology and an increase in imaginative design.

Women athletes desire access to the newest technologies to improve their performance. However, this speciality is increasingly becoming popular due to the increase in health consciousness.

Exercise has increased by 88% in the previous three years. Despite a drastic shift in lifestyle, half of the world's population says they would continue to exercise i.e., the reopening of clubs and gyms and a new normal way of living post-pandemic.

The co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of aastey, Kanupriya Mundhra is in charge of overseeing every facet of the business' manufacturing and production procedures. Aastey has been successful in creating a clothing line that is 85% sustainable.