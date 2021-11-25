Koo App Inspires Self-expression Through Its Latest Ad Campaign

Koo, in its first-ever television advertisement campaign, encouraged individuals to express themselves in their native language using its multi-language micro-blogging platform. The advertisement, built around the tagline #KooKiyaKya, represents the platform's core proposition: language-based self-expression.

The commercial, which was recently launched during the T20 World Cup 2021, elucidates users' desire to leverage social media for self-expression and to interact and communicate with their communities in a language of their choice.

Until now, social media expression has been largely English-centric but the Koo App's advertisements explore new ground by inviting people to converse in their native Indian language without the need for English translations. The campaign, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, comprises of a series of short-format commercials that carry local flavors and depict real-life situations and conversations as individuals go about their daily lives, engage in banter, and speak from the heart.

The advertisements are structured around a unifying message: 'Ab Dil Mein Jo Bhi Ho, Koo Pe Kaho', and the campaign follows intense research and market mapping to decode the minds of internet users and their desire to communicate and share content digitally, in their native language.

The TV commercials would enhance Koo App’s brand recall and visibility, accelerate greater adoption of the platform, and play an important role in making the Made-in-India platform an integral part of Indian citizens' digital lives.

Launched in March 2020, Koo recently crossed 15 million downloads and is currently available in 9 languages: Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Assamese, Gujarati, and English. It is well-represented by several prominent individuals, including those from politics, sports, entertainment, media, and art & culture.