Koo Celebrates World Translation Day By Enabling Its Unique Translation Feature

Microblogging platform Koo, which empowers Indians to connect and express in their native languages, celebrated International Translation Day on September 30, by enabling real-time content translation across eight distinct Indian languages. A first-of-its-kind feature enables the automatic translation of a Koo into Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, and English - thereby enhancing the digital reach and encouraging conversations and expressions of thought through languages that reflect India’s rich linguistic diversity. Koo is the first social media platform in the world to enable this tech-driven translation feature.

As a multi-lingual microblogging platform, Koo has attracted users including public personalities like chief ministers, political leaders, sports stars, celebrities, spiritual gurus, etc., who are actively leveraging the platform and its translation feature to expand their community outreach.

Reflecting on its multi-language offerings, a Koo spokesperson said, “India is a unique nation. We have thousands of languages and dialects. Most products assume that users speak a global language – but that has never been true for India. In addition to giving Indians a platform to connect and engage in their native languages, we are now enhancing their experience by uniquely enabling the power of translation through Koo."

The spokesperson added, "We are pleased to witness how eminent personalities successfully use the feature to reach a wider audience across the country. No other social media platform in the world has ever created such an offering for Indians. We are delighted to be an India-first platform, built by Indians, for Indians!”

In a span of 16 months since its launch, Koo has garnered over 1 crore downloads, with over 50% of users actively kooing in Hindi. The platform is focused on targeting 10 crore downloads in the near future. As the power of expression in native languages is immense, Koo is now looking to expand its language offerings to cover 25 regional languages in the future; thus boosting a platform where internet users can celebrate diverse cultures, thoughts, and opinions.

About Koo:

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where only 10% of the Indian population speaks English, there’s a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect with each other. Koo provides a stage to the voices of Indians who prefer to interact in Indian languages.