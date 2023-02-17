KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSSMNC (Claim Best $500 Welcome Promo Reward)

With low trading fees, a wide variety of trading tools, world class security and the best selection of cryptocurrencies. Kucoin has something for every type of trader.

Users can use the exclusive $510 registration incentive and up to 55% in discounts and commission bonuses through the exclusive referral programme by using the Kucoin referral code QBSSSMNC. For this excellent new user deal, use the referral code on the KuCoin sign-up page.

Visit KuCoin here to apply the referral code and claim the new signup reward

In addition to the KuCoin referral code QBSSSMNC – users can also get an additional 20% discount on trading fees when they use KuCoins Native Token KCS. This will allow you to save an extra 20% on all fees and also, make use of the $510 generous welcome rewards for new users.

How to signup up for a new KuCoin account and apply the referral code

Creating a new account on KuCoin is a very simple task, as all it will require is 3 things:

A valid email address or mobile phone number

Your own unique password

The KuCoin referral code: QBSSSMNC

The first step is to visit the KuCoin signup page here via a mobile/cell phone or computer.

The second step is to enter your details in the form, with the information required such as email, password and of course remember to enter the referral code QBSSSMNC into the box where it can be placed, make sure to do this before you finish the form as it can not be applied after signup.

The third step is to complete the form and click sign up/join – you will then need to confirm your email or phone number.

This will then complete the signup process and you will have successfully applied the KuCoin referral code.

We also recommend you make your first deposit on the platform as you can then claim additional bonuses such as the mystery prize box, and first-time deposit bonus.

How do I claim the KuCoin referral bonus after signup?

After completing the signup, make sure to visit the rewards section on the KuCoin site or app. Here you will be able to claim all of the new user rewards, such as the additional $10 new user’s bonus. This reward section will also have daily and weekly tasks that will offer extra USDT and crypto rewards.

How long is the KuCoin referral code valid for?

The KuCoin referral code QBSSSMNC is valid forever and can be used at any time, so even if you share it with your friends in the future It will still be valid to give the best signup bonus for new users. When used, this code will be attached to your account for as long as it exists, as only one code can ever be used for a new account.

What is KCS?

KCS is KuCoins own cryptocurrency token which can be used to facilitate sending and receiving of crypto, to claim daily rewards and to get discounts on trading fees. When a user’s holds 6 or more, they are automatically given a daily share of the trading profits from KuCoin as a reward for holding it.

KuCoin referral code Summary 2023

Referral (Affiliate) Code = QBSSSMNC

Sign-up Bonuses = $510 in rewards

Trading fee discount = 20% Off with KCS

Validity/Expiry date = No expiry as the code lasts forever

Referral/Affiliate program = 40 – 55% commission

KuCoin Referral Code Conclusion

This article has explained in detail about how to use the code and its benefits, so remember to use referral code QBSSSMNC at signup to claim the best exclusive bonus for new users. Join today to harness the power of the best trading tools and to find the next cryptocurrency gem at the KuCoin exchange.

(The above Republic World article is a sponsored marketing initiative. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)