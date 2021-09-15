Lasith Malinga’s Fans Send Wishes On Koo After Retirement Announcement

On Tuesday, September 14, Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, leaving cricket fans to look back on his incredible legacy. Malinga, one of the most celebrated bowlers in the cricket world, decided to hang his T20 shoes as the most successful T20I bowler with 107 wickets. Malinga retired from his cricket career with 546 wickets across different formats.

The news of Maliga retiring has created a buzz on all social platforms. The Sri Lankan cricketer announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Taking to his social media account, Malinga informed his fans about his retirement. "Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," said Malinga.

Here's what cricket fans have to say about Malinga's retirement on Koo.

Malinga was one of the best T20 bowlers & a pivotal figure in the teams he played for in the IPL, the Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, and other franchise tournaments.

(Image: ANI)