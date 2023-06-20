'Modern Buddha', Biswajit Jha’s Book On ‘true Meaning Of Life’

'Modern Buddha', a book by journalist-turned-author and social worker Biswajit Jha explores and tries to bring out the "true meaning of life". Written after extensive research and interactions with people including Buddhist monks in Bhutan, Jha's book is an exhilarating and interesting take on how the world runs after materialist achievements but true happiness lies elsewhere. He admits that ‘Modern Buddha’ is to a great extent autobiographical, or in parts experiences or events that happened to someone close to him.

The author travelled extensively across Bhutan and parts of India to find out what makes people happy. The book goes deep into the Gross National Happiness (GNH) as according to Jha the citizens of the tiny Himalayan nation have learnt to live peacefully and in harmony with nature which makes them one of the happiest people in the world.

A fiction, ‘Modern Buddha’ captures how a man faces different situations in life and makes decisions. Biswajit Jha captures the obsession of middle-class families who want to fulfil their dreams through their children and put them under pressure to ensure a better life for themselves which they themselves could not achieve.

An aspiring footballer, Siddhartha is forced to give up his dreams due to parental pressures and instead is made to believe that his life is all about catering to what his parents want him to be in life.

The book manages to vividly and beautifully capture the essence of life. It brings out the varied nuances of family and the true purpose of life, which is not just about achieving something which the society admires but is about the entire journey along with the successes, failures, kinship, learning, unlearning and experiencing the wonderful events around us.

All the characters in the book are a reflection of the reality around us and talk about their daily grind, aspirations, struggles, and achievements. A vast majority of people have only a vague idea about what their life ought to be like. Jha brings out the aspect that in a majority of cases, these vague ideas start to shape how we become, what we achieve and most importantly, what we give back to our society. Ultimately, everything boils down to a simple fact that our lives become exactly how we perceive it. So, it is important that we have the right perspective of life. But unfortunately, most people, including the so-called educated ones, don't have the right perspective. They don't know how to lead a 'happy and fulfilled life' despite becoming 'successful'.

Biswajit Jha started as a journalist in national media in Delhi for 10 years. He left his well-paying job as a sports editor and returned to his hometown in north Bengal to work for the underprivileged. 'Modern Buddha' is the second book by Jha. His debut book was 'Bike Ambulance Dada', published by Penguin Random House and is soon going to be turned into a biopic.

Book: Modern Buddha

Publisher: Sterling

Page: 280

Price: Rs 300

Available on Amazon