More Together: Facebook Bringing Communities To Celebrate As One

Social networking sites like Facebook have come to play a dominant role in community networking and in bringing people together. Facebook’s new campaign ‘More Together’ showcases the very essence of social networking and depicts how people across states can do much more together than harnessing their power on the platform. It promotes the idea of celebrating as one.

Consumer marketing has been a new strategic area of focus for Facebook and is part of the company’s priority of transparently communicating the role its services play in the world. ‘More Together’ is the marketing campaign for the Facebook App, to share stories that celebrate and highlight the power of connections. It is built on the core belief that people can do more together, than alone.

“India is at the heart of Facebook and one of our focus areas this year is to tell the exciting story of a service that is deeply embedded in the fabric of India. While at the company level we remain focused on building trust, we want to showcase the many ways that Facebook is intertwined in the lives of Indians - from connecting with loved ones, to growing businesses and supporting local communities, to finding ways to come together to learn and share and celebrate. I could not be more excited that we are telling our story – it is a story that is lived by people across the country every day.” - Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India

To ensure maximum reach, Facebook India collaborated with Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India. Multiple campaigns will be going on air, across India, over the next few weeks, in 8 languages. This is a 360-degree campaign that will span mediums like Digital, Out of Home, Radio & Cinema.

“Taproot Dentsu is delighted to develop such an important campaign for one of the most loved services in the country. The world of Facebook represents a canvas of connections that’s huge, vibrant and full of serendipitous outcomes and surprises. To celebrate all users and to inspire more of them to benefit from the power of connections, our creative team led by Pallavi Chakravarti, wrote stories with all these unexpected, wonderful outcomes, which are inspired by real people and their real journeys.” - Agnello Dias, Co-Founder, Taproot Dentsu and Creative Chairperson, Dentsu Aegis Network India

The first TVC is directed by Shimit Amin, of Chak De! fame. It is themed around Holi and it personifies the ‘More Together’ campaign, as it shows young people across geographies sharing the festive spirit, using the power of their connections built on the Facebook app.

“I think there was this wonderful opportunity to resonate culturally. And that was incredibly motivating to do the best we could do. It really pushed us naturally without feeling like a chore. There was something really organic about it. And I think that shows. The feelings are genuine. And emotionally, it unexpectedly takes you to high not felt before.” - Shimit Amin

Festivities is India never come to an end and that’s what makes the country more special. Facebook’s initiative, a festival in itself brings the communities together to celebrate as one.