Muthoot Finance Takes The Initiative To Lend Support During Lockdown

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has brought upon tough times for every individual in India. Following the lockdown imposed by the government, there is a major sect of the population that is facing difficulties in procuring basic essentials and food items. Muthoot Finance has taken up the initiative to lend support to these people.

Among several initiatives taken across India, Muthoot Finance has come together with the senior police officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Police to distribute food items. The packages contain 5kgs of wheat flour, 3 kgs of rice, 1 Kg dal, 500gm sugar, 500ml cooking oil, salt and spices. These are being distributed to the people who are not able to access grocery owing to their financial conditions, or are migrant workers and daily wage workers.

The initiative has been launched in Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jainpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Mau, Balliya and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh. The distribution will be undertaken across all these 10 districts on March 31 and April 1.The police officials and dedicated staff members have been toiling hard to ensure that India overcomes these hard times.