Nigeria Presents A New Growth Opportunity For The Koo App

India’s homegrown multi-lingual micro-blogging platform, Koo, is enhancing its presence in Nigeria, one of the largest economies on the African continent. The Made-in-India app empowers people to express themselves in their mother tongue without necessitating English translations. In India, the Koo App facilitates seamless interactions in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Assamese, Gujarati, and English, with many more languages to be launched in the future. Similar to India’s linguistic and cultural diversity is that of Nigeria, home to over 500 native languages such as Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Fula, Tiv, etc. This multi-language factor, in addition to Nigeria having the highest GDP in Africa, are key reasons for Koo to roll out its innovative features in the country, which is the platform’s first international foray outside India.

Although currently available in English, which is the official language in Nigeria, the Koo App will be tapping into the native language base to enable users in the African nation to connect, engage, and hold conversations in their mother tongue. The platform is evolving at a steady pace in Nigeria, as it understands the cultural nuances of the country to provide an immersive language experience to Nigerian users, just as it does in India.

Koo, an inclusive platform, was launched in March 2020 with a novel approach to micro-blogging and a mission to bring people from various linguistic backgrounds together on the internet. In October 2021, the platform crossed 15 million downloads, with users—including personalities of eminence—engaging on topics across sports, entertainment, politics, literature, social issues, etc.