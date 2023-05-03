Pankaj Oswal’s Villa Vari Is One Of The World’s Top 10 Most Expensive Residences

Swiss billionaire couple of Indian descent, Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have painstakingly created one of the top 10 most expensive and spectacular houses in the world that’s worth $200 million. The Swiss mansion, ‘Villa Vari’ that was previously owned by the daughter of Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, has been lavishly transformed throughout, with opulent and exotic furnishings from far and wide and has been designed by world-famous interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, who has previously designed the iconic Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas and the Leela Hotels.

Exuding luxury from every corner and the epitome of glamour, this one-of-a-kind countryside retreat is palatial as it is sumptuous, spanning 40,000 square meters and offering a scenic view of the snow-capped Mt Blanc mountain range. Set in the Swiss village of Gingins and located just 15 minutes from the lakeside city of Geneva, the Oswals have stayed true to their lineage by imbibing vaastu guidelines in Villa Vari, which is the largest property in Canton Of Vaud.

Despite their enormous wealth reputed to be over $3 billion, the Pankaj Oswal family, who own a significant business portfolio specialising in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers and mining, choose to lead extremely private lives.

They own a number of businesses under their parent company and the multibillion-dollar global conglomerate ‘Oswal Group Global’ including ‘PRO Industries PTE LTD’, which also owns the largest state-of-the-art ethanol plant in East Africa as well as ‘Axis Minerals’, one of the largest bauxite mining projects in West Africa, and previously owned the world’s largest liquid ammonia production company ‘Burrup Fertilizers’ based in Australia.

Having lived around the world, forty something power couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have resided in Switzerland for the past decade with their enterprising daughters, Vasundhara, aged 24, and 18-year-old Ridi, and together they have recently moved into their incredible new home ‘Villa Vari’ that is named after their beloved children.

Vasundhara who majored in finance with distinction, has gone on to become Executive Director of PRO Industries’ and Director General of ‘Axis Minerals’. Ridi is studying chemical engineering at a university in London, and has established herself as a successful singer-songwriter in the Indo-Western pop space. Away from business, the family’s dream was to renovate ‘Villa Vari’ and transform it into an impressive estate that reflects their Indian heritage with a sense of style, sparkle and excitement.