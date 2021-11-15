Shan Kadavil, CEO Of Fresh-to-home Revolutionising The Fish And Meat Sector In India

Shan Kadavil is the co-founder and CEO of Fresh-to-Home.com, one of the largest vertically integrated e-commerce companies in the fish and meat space in the world. The company has been delivering over 1.5 million orders a month to over 2 million customers in 10 large cities in India and all of the UAE. Shan and his team are on a mission to bring chemical-free and antibiotic residue-free food to the customers, and they are re-inventing the food supply chain from scratch by eliminating middlemen through Fresh-to-home Platform merchants and providing more value to farmers and fishermen. Shan is also the Chairman of Dbaux Technologies, a technology start-up in the Critical Infrastructure Security Domain that manufactures indigenously developed UTMs, network devices, operating systems, and so on. Many of India's important government infrastructures are now powered by Dbaux products.

Shan is an entrepreneur and multi-functional leader who has jump-started many of the popular technology companies and start-ups in the United States and India. In his former role as India Founder & Country Manager, Shan is credited with establishing Zynga's first and largest studio outside of the United States.

Zynga is a leader in social gaming and the creator of popular titles such as Farmville, CityVille, Draw Something, Words with Friends, and Mafia Wars.Under Shan's leadership, Zynga India witnessed rocket speed growth, owning and launching a number of titles that are the largest at Zynga. Shan formerly served as the Vice President of Products at Support.com, a California-based firm that is widely regarded as the market leader in the field of support automation.

Shan has also served in senior management and advisory roles across a number of leading companies in the world. He has been named twice in the Exhibit magazine "100 Top Tech Indians" list, has won numerous awards, including the Economic Times "Most Promising Entrepreneur of 2019," and was also honored by the Prime Minister of India as part of the "Champions of Change" program. Shan holds a number of patents in the fields of big data and cloud computing and has also participated in the World Economic Forum.