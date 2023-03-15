UpWellness’ Total Revive Plus Reviews - Digestive Enzyme Supplement By Dr Joshua Levitt

Total Revive Plus supplement is a perfect collection of broad-spectrum digestive enzymes that helps eliminate excess fat by supercharging digestion and treating uncomfortable bloating & diarrhea.

What is Total Revive Plus?

Total Revive Plus is a dietary supplement that enables easy digestion of carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids to shred excess fat in your belly, thighs and arms.

The creator of this supplement, Dr. Joshua Levitt, has been active in the field of naturopathy for more than two decades. He has used his rich experience in the field to create a product that helps the body in absorbing nutrients easily.

The ingredients in Total Revive Plus are more in number and more effective than those of the other digestive aids commonly found in the market.

While other supplements rely more on increasing the fiber content in the system or on using laxatives, Total Revive Plus focuses on supplying nutrients to the body as well.

It is a combination of adaptogens and digestive enzymes, the unified action of which makes the digestion process very easy.

While indigestion is often related to the action of stomach acids, it can also be the result of mental stress.

Total Revive Plus focuses on both aspects of indigestion and treats all problems related to indigestion like heartburn, bloated feeling, excess gas, diarrhea, etc.

All the ingredients of Total Revive Plus are pure and safe so that the use of the supplement does not lead to any negative side effects on users.

How does Total Revive Plus Digestive Supplement work?

Total Revive Plus works on the principle of detoxification. First, it detoxifies the gastrointestinal tract, which is the passageway through which the food moves from the mouth to the small intestine as it gets digested.

After detoxifying the digestive canal, Total Revive Plus helps to break down carbohydrates and fats, leading to energy production.

It also helps by boosting body metabolism, lowering inflammation, and helping weight loss.

Acid reflux and related indigestion problems are often caused by insufficient digestion of lactose and gluten.

Total Revive Plus solves this problem because its ingredients help significantly in the digestion of these two compounds.

Other ways in which Total Revive Plus helps are by facilitating the absorption of nutrients into the body, thereby reducing the possibility of leaving behind undigested food in the body that can accumulate into unwelcome fat deposits over a period.

Stress at work or in personal life, a sedentary lifestyle, and bad eating patterns are the main reason for indigestion.

Total Revive Plus solves this problem by counteracting the damage caused to the digestive tract by these habits by supplying the necessary digestive enzymes.

Total Revive Plus Unique Blend of Ingredients:

The powerful ingredients in Total Revive Plus, which make it so effective, are the following:

Holy basil

Also known as tulsi, the leaves of this plant are a time-tested and proven herbal remedy for many ailments like sore throat, stress, and blood sugar. This is one of the adaptogens (substances that help the body adjust to stress) in Total Revive Plus.

Amylase

Amylase is an enzyme that is naturally present in human saliva and inside the stomach and helps in the digestion of carbohydrates.

Shortage of amylase can cause undigested food to move into the colon and cause indigestion-related problems like stomach cramps, bloating, and diarrhea. Its presence in Total Revive Plus prevents such possibilities.

Invertase

Invertase aids in energy production by acting on disaccharides, which are a form of carbohydrates. It is helpful in maintaining the immune system healthy and reducing the fermentation of sugar.

Protease

Protease helps by breaking down proteins and turning them into amino acids, which are absorbed by the body and synthesized into new proteins. Protease also breaks down fat and improves metabolism

Phytase

Phytase helps in the utilization of the nutrients that are stored by the body and releases into the system minerals like calcium, magnesium, zinc, manganese, and phosphorus. This process helps in weight loss as it reduces the craving for food.

Lipase

Lipase is necessary for turning fats into fatty acids that are consumed more easily by the body.

Amla

Like holy basil, amla is also an adaptogen and has been widely in use in the ayurvedic system of medicine. It has been used for a long as a stress reliever and digestive aid.

Gotu kola

Also known as Asiatic pennywort, gotu kola is a tropical plant that has long been used in traditional medicine for healing wounds, slowing down the process of aging, and controlling indigestion.

Benefits of Total Revive Plus:

Since it is made using adaptogens and digestive enzymes, Total Revive Plus has practically no harmful effects on the user.

The following are its plus points:

Makes digestive health significantly better.

Helps in the breaking down of proteins, carbs, and fats.

Treat the user’s intolerance to foods like wheat and dairy.

Gives relief to joint pains and aches.

Aids weight loss by improving metabolism.

Makes the absorption of nutrients easier.

Helps in relieving stress and boosting immunity.

Reduces inflammation.

Increases the body’s energy levels and makes the users very active.

Maintains the equilibrium of the body.

Gives a user the freedom to eat what they want and still not suffer from indigestion-related problems.

Recommended of Dosage:

The recommended dosage of Total Revive Plus is one capsule after taking a medium-sized meal or two capsules after taking a heavy meal.

Detailed directions for consumption are given on the bottle label and users should follow those instructions correctly.

One bottle of Total Revive Plus contains 90 capsules and they may suffice for a month or more, depending upon the eating style of the user.

To get discernible results, users should consume Total Revive Plus for a minimum of three months or even up to six months.

Pregnant or lactating women are advised not to take it, and those, with any chronic health issue or who are already on some other medication to treat an existing problem, should use Total Revive Plus only after consulting their personal physician.

Is Total Revive Plus safe to consume?

Capsules of Total Revive Plus are packed with adaptogens and digestive enzymes, which can guarantee the digestive health of their users.

Taking Total Revive Plus will transform the very quality of the users’ life because they will no longer have to rely on special diets to be free of discomforts, and they will be able to enjoy their food as they prefer it.

The unique formula of Total Revive Plus has a three-way effect on the users because it helps in improving digestive health, reduces weight by fat burning, and also reduces mental stress.

Above all, because of the manufacturer’s refund policy, a buyer's investment will never go to waste.

What is the cost of Total Revive Plus?

Total Revive Plus can be purchased only through the manufacturing company’s website. While the supplement is definitely cost-effective, buyers can get it cheaper if they opt to buy it in larger quantities.

The following are the different packages offered by the company:

One bottle of Total Revive Plus (sufficient for one month) - $47



of Total Revive Plus (sufficient for one month) - Three bottles of Total Revive Plus (sufficient for three months) - $128 ($42.75 for one bottle)



of Total Revive Plus (sufficient for three months) - ($42.75 for one bottle) Six bottles of Total Revive Plus (sufficient for six months) - $171 ($28.5 for one bottle)

Besides giving these discount offers, the company will also refund the money of the users who have not been satisfied with the results of using Total Revive Plus.

To get their money back, those buyers should make a refund request within 60 days of purchasing the supplement.

Free Bonuses:

In addition to the discount offers and refund guarantee, Total Revive Plus also comes with some bonuses.

The makers of the product do not want to end the process of enriching their customers just by giving them a priceless supplement.

Probiotic Plus

Because they want their customers to continue being healthier, they have included in the product a bonus called Probiotic Plus.

This is designed to further strengthen the digestive tract by helping it to increase its ability for absorbing nutrients.

Probiotics are, as we all know, substances that stimulate the growth of microorganisms that are beneficial to the body.

The bonus included with Total Revive Plus is a probiotic strain that can improve the quality of stomach acid to facilitate easy digestion.

It consists of six strains that can help in relieving constipation, bloating, gas, inflammation, and other symptoms of indigestion. The following are the strains that are part of Probiotic Plus:

Lactobacillus acidophilus La-14 (anti-inflammatory in nature)

Lactobacillus rhamnosus Lr-32 (relieves IBS symptoms)

Lactobacillus plantarum Lp-115 (helps nutrient-absorption)

Bifidobacterium bifidum Bb-06 (treats IBS symptoms)

Bifidobacterium breve Bb-03 (helps in reducing body fat)

Saccharomyces boulardii (helps in treating diarrhea)

Final Verdict:

Total Revive Plus is the ultimate solution for problems related to indigestion. Indigestion can cause persistent discomfort, and it can rob a person of the pleasure of enjoying his food.

While indigestion can be a frequent problem for some, it can be a problem for many after taking the heavy meals that are a part of functions and festivals.

Total Revive Plus helps people to overcome these problems without having to rely on harsh modern treatment options or steadily increasing their reliance on laxatives.

Taking two capsules of Total Revive Plus every day is an easy process and it does not cause any side effects.

It helps the users to have their favorite foods, and enjoy the rich flavors that they are accustomed to without sacrificing taste.

