With IPL Set To Resume, Cricket Fans Share Their Enthusiasm & Excitement On Koo App

The 14th season of the IPL, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings & Mumbai Indians. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the game will be held in the UAE. Cricket fans throughout the country have been looking forward to the game, and players from every team are gearing up for their matches & giving it their best shot. The news of the tournament resuming has caused a growing IPL fever across all social media platforms. Here's how fans all over the country are expressing their excitement & enthusiasm for the upcoming matches on the Koo App.

(Image: IPL)