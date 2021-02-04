YuppTV Partners With BSNL To Launch An Aggregator Platform 'YuppTV Scope'

YuppTV, a leading global OTT platform, recently partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), to launch a new-age, tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform YuppTV Scope. Having signed an MOU with BSNL to offer bundled OTT services to broadband subscribers as a triple play offering, YuppTV is launching exciting video services for all BSNL broadband users.

YuppTV Scope offers users a single subscription to all premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5, Voot Select & YuppTV, thus, eliminating the tedious task of managing multiple apps. YuppTV is evolving into a SAAS enabled platform providing an ecosystem for all key stakeholders, including content partners, broadcasters, telecom and broadband providers, to offer a unique seamless service to the customers. Considering BSNL's vast audience base across demographics, the platform caters to all types of users, from tech-savvy to legacy cable tv users. The platform offers a traditional TV-like experience for legacy consumers attuned to cable TV while enabling them to switch between live TV channels seamlessly.

It delivers a highly-curated experience with personalized recommendations based on viewership patterns manually curated by a team of experts using AI and ML abilities. The platform simplifies content discovery like never before, eliminating the need to access multiple apps to find suitable content. As a cross-platform service, YuppTV Scope is accessible from every type of device, including Smart TVs, PCs, Mobiles, Tablets, and streaming media players. Moreover, users can carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and also request content of their choice - all while watching live TV.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of YuppTV Scope, our single subscription OTT platform in partnership with BSNL. With this launch, we facilitate the convergence of prominent content partners, broadcasters, telecom, and broadband providers to create a holistic ecosystem for all key stakeholders across industries. It is a unique and seamless video entertainment experience using a technologically-advanced, all-encompassing platform that will first be offered to BSNL customers. We will soon be adding more apps to the platform." says Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YUPP TV

"OTT is the veritable future of entertainment consumption in India. The rising viewership across genres and age groups corroborates this fact. Committed to staying in step with the changing trends and offering relevant services for our vase pan-India user base, BSNL is delighted to collaborate with YuppTV to launch the next-generation, tech-driven content curation platform YuppTV Scope. We believe that the platform will revolutionize content consumption in the country and further usher in the era of OTT." says Shri P.K.Purwar, CMD of BSNL

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. Making the optimal use technology growth and advancement, YuppTV enables its consumers to experience the convenience of virtual home entertainment anytime, anywhere, through multiple screens like connected TVs, Internet STBs, Smart Blu-ray Player, PCs, Smart Phones and Tablets.

YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for South Asians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from India's premium content availability. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app, and it also boasts 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user ratings.