Spryple CEO Dr. Boora Venkateswarlu Wins Zee5 2025 Achievers Award for SME Impact

Dr. Boora Venkateswarlu, Founder & CEO of Spryple Software, has been conferred with the prestigious “2025 Zee5 Achievers Award” in recognition of his invaluable contributions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The award was presented by former President of India, Sri Venkayya Naidu, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy (Chairman, AIG Hospitals), Sri K.T. Rama Rao, Sri Etela Rajender, and Sri Tanikella Bharani.

With more than 25 years of global IT leadership experience, Dr. Boora has successfully delivered large-scale technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients such as Zurich Financial Services, Bank of America, and Ericsson, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Recognized as a visionary leader and innovator, Dr. Boora also serves as the Telangana State Joint Secretary of WTITC. His achievements include an Honorary Doctorate from a Malaysian University, along with representing Indian innovation on global platforms such as LEAP 2025 (Saudi Arabia) and GITEX (Europe & Dubai).

This latest recognition further cements Dr. Boora’s reputation as a driving force in technology and enterprise innovation.

At the forefront of this journey is Spryple HRMS, a modern HR & Payroll solution designed for small and medium enterprises. The platform empowers businesses across diverse sectors including restaurants & food services, educational institutions, healthcare & hospitals, automobile factories, and corporate enterprises.

“This award is not just a recognition of my personal journey, but also a testament to Spryple’s mission to redefine the future of work through cutting-edge technology,” said Dr. Boora Venkateswarlu.