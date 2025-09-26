Delhi Ashram Baba's Fiscal Fraud Deepens: Diverted Rs 20 Crore Into Parallel Trust, Sold Assets Without Approval

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Swami Parasarathi, accused in multiple fraud and cheating cases. According to the Delhi Police, the controversial baba allegedly possesses two Aadhaar cards, two passports and two PAN cards, all of them fake. Investigators further claimed that he diverted nearly Rs 20 crore into a parallel trust since 2010, withdrew about Rs 60 lakh since July this year and sold properties without mandatory approvals.

The police told the court that custodial interrogation was necessary, given the scale of alleged financial irregularities and Saraswati’s influence, noting also that he faces sexual harassment complaints. “He projects himself as a UN representative and a member of the PM’s National Advisory Committee. Without custody, the investigation will be seriously hampered,” the prosecution argued.

Saraswati is seeking protection from arrest in connection with an FIR registered at Vasant Kunj North police station. The complaint, filed by Shri Sim Math, accuses him of usurping land belonging to the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management by creating a separate trust.

His counsel dismissed the allegations as part of a “planned conspiracy", pointing out that three FIRs were lodged against him on September 19, the day he left his Delhi ashram. The lawyer also attacked the complainant's credibility, calling him a person with a “criminal past” tied to Kingfisher Airlines.

The court, after hearing both sides, reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application.