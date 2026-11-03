SRM AP Makes Its Mark in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, No. 1 in Andhra Pradesh, Top 51 in India

Marking a significant milestone in its journey towards global academic excellence, SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has earned recognition in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, reinforcing its growing presence in the international higher education landscape. The university has secured the No. 1 position among government and private universities in Andhra Pradesh (Overall), ranked within the Top 100 in Southern Asia (Overall), featured among the Top 51 universities (Overall) and Top 25 Private Universities in India.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 is among the world's most widely recognised university ranking frameworks. The Rankings provide a global perspective on institutional performance, helping students, academics, employers and higher education stakeholders understand and compare universities across countries and regions. The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 assess institutions through key indicators across dimensions including research and discovery, learning experience, global engagement and employability.

At SRM University-AP, these priorities are reflected in its expanding research ecosystem, interdisciplinary academic programmes, industry-oriented learning opportunities and growing international partnerships. With a strong emphasis on research-led education, innovation and entrepreneurship, the university is creating an environment where students and faculty can engage with emerging knowledge, address real-world challenges and contribute to global progress.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, said, "The university's inclusion in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 reflects the collective commitment of our faculty, researchers, students and staff to building an institution driven by quality education, impactful research and innovation. While this milestone is a moment of pride, our larger aspiration is to contribute to the advancement of knowledge and develop graduates who can address challenges at both national and international levels."

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Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM AP, added that this accomplishment reinforces our belief in the importance of investing in research, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities for international academic engagement. Our journey is guided by the conviction that universities must not only impart knowledge but also create it, translate it into innovation, and make a meaningful difference to society. He emphasised that SRM AP remains committed to strengthening its academic foundations and building an institution with lasting global relevance.

“Debuting in the QS Rankings is a testimony to the rigorous, data-driven approach and strategic vision we have cultivated at SRM University-AP,” said Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean – Quality Assurance & Rankings (QAR), SRM AP. He added that our analysis of key parameters—spanning research productivity, internationalisation, and academic reputation—allowed us to highlight the university’s strong performance metrics on a global stage. This remarkable feat reflects the collective dedication of our entire QAR team and the institutional drive to continually benchmark ourselves against the highest standards of international academic excellence.

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