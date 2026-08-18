SRM University-AP and APDC Sign Strategic MoU to Accelerate Drone Technology and Innovation

SRM University-AP, Amaravati, and Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen drone technology, research, innovation, skill development, and real-world deployment in Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri K Rammohan Naidu and Bastipati Nagaraju Panchalingala, Member of the Lok Sabha, highlighting the growing importance of drone technology in the state’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar, SRM University-AP, said, “Drone technology is evolving rapidly and has the potential to transform sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to disaster management and healthcare. This MoU represents SRM University-AP’s commitment to building meaningful partnerships that connect academic excellence with national and regional development priorities.”

Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean–Research, SRM University-AP, remarked that "The collaboration with APDC will create a strong platform for interdisciplinary research, component development, testing and technology demonstration, particularly in areas where drone technologies can address real societal challenges."

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Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP, applauded the collaboration, saying that this MoU is an important milestone in our vision of creating an ecosystem where education, research, innovation and societal needs converge.

The Centre coordinators, Dr Pranav R T Peddinti, Coordinator, Centre for Drone Technology, and Dr Harish Puppala, Coordinator, Centre for Geospatial Technology, highlighted the focus on developing practical drone applications and strengthening training, research and field-level innovation.

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Sri Geetanjali Sharma, IAS, MD, Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation; Mr Praveen, Additional CEO, APDC; Mr Smith Shah, President, Drone Federation of India; Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Registrar, SRM University-AP; Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean–Research; Dr Pranav R T Peddinti, Coordinator, Centre for Drone Technology; and Dr Harish Puppala, Coordinator, Centre for Geospatial Technology were present during the signing ceremony.