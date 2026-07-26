SRM University-AP Launches DOXI: India's Student-Built Air Taxi Redefining Advanced Air Mobility

SRM University-AP takes the first step towards innovations in sustainable, autonomous and intelligent air mobility with the launch of the student-led innovation called DOXI, an air taxi and an indigenous advanced air mobility platform, conceptualised, designed, and developed by students of SRM AP.

Fabricated by Team Skyworks, comprising 10 B.Tech. students and their mentor, Dr Pradyut Kumar Sanki, Associate Professor and Coordinator of CDT, DOXI was launched at the university campus with a live demonstration in the presence of Sri CV Sridhar, Mission Director, AP State Quantum Mission; Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP; Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean – Research, SRM University-AP; Deans, Directors, faculty and students.

Built with a modular architecture, DOXI, the Air Taxi, features a 16-motor electric eVTOL configuration built on a carbon fibre frame for lightweight strength. The prototype features a payload capacity of up to 80 kg and has successfully demonstrated stable vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities during live flight trials. The aircraft can reach a top speed of 50 km/h with a flight endurance of 25 minutes, all at a remarkably low operating cost of ₹3.5 per km.

DOXI can serve as an air ambulance, provide urban air mobility, support emergency response, and deliver disaster relief. This project demonstrates the integration of advanced aerospace engineering, embedded systems, automated flight control, artificial intelligence, communication technologies and multidisciplinary teamwork.

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Chief Guest of the event, Sri CV Sridhar, congratulated the research team on their landmark invention, emphasising DOXI's practical applications. From volumetric analysis of forest landscapes and civilian infrastructure to rescue operations, he stated that this innovation reflects the growing synergy between academia, industry, and emerging technologies that will shape the future of our nation.

“Today is the fruition of our institutional philosophy - Imagine, Innovate, Prototype and Launch”, remarked Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, at the launch of DOXI. He praised the students, mentors, and research centre for their relentless hard work on this pioneering project and urged university students to draw inspiration from Team Skyworks to fuel future innovations in drone technology.

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Dr Pradyut Kumar Sanki said that this remarkable accomplishment is a testament to what young minds can achieve when they are empowered by the right mentorship, infrastructure, and an environment that nurtures innovation, quoting that “Today was not merely the launch of the Air Taxi; it is the celebration of vision”.

DOXI presents much more than engineering achievement. It reflects SRM University-AP’s commitment to developing indigenous technologies through its industry-oriented B.Tech. and M.Tech. programmes, embodying the spirit of Make in India while contributing to the future of urban mobility.