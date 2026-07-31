SRM University-AP Wins Three Prestigious EDex Awards 2026 for Academic Excellence

SRM University-AP, Amaravati, was honoured with three prestigious awards at the EDex Awards 2026, Chennai (6th Edition), presented by Indianpreneur Magazine, for its unwavering commitment to education, empowerment, innovation, and excellence.

The three academic schools of SRM University-AP – School of Engineering and Sciences (SEAS), Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA), and Paari School of Business (PSB) were bestowed with honours for demonstrating excellence in every facet of the educational journey.

The Engineering and Sciences School received the Best Engineering College of the Year 2026-South India for its industry-centric pedagogy, research excellence, placement success and new-age advanced engineering programmes. The Liberal Arts School was honoured with Best Liberal Arts School of the Year 2026 for Excellence in Multidisciplinary Education, and the Management School received Best B-School of the Year 2026-Andhra Pradesh, complementing its future-focused curriculum integrating management fundamentals with innovation, technology, leadership, and experiential learning.

Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, expressed his gratitude for this significant recognition and stated that SRM University-AP will continue to strive for academic innovation and excellence in all spheres of education – spanning academics, research, entrepreneurship – ensuring holistic development of students.

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Prof. CV Tomy, Dean – School of Engineering and Sciences, received the award for the Engineering School. Dr Nafeesathul Basariya Mohamed Iqbal, Assistant Professor, Paari School of Business and Dr Ayesha Parveen Haroon, HOD, Psychology, Easwari School of Liberal Arts, collected the awards on behalf of the management and liberal arts schools, respectively.

SRM University-AP’s recognition at the EDEx Awards 2026 reaffirms the university’s commitment to delivering transformative education that integrates academic rigour, innovation, industry relevance, and societal impact. The honours received by SEAS, ESLA, and PSB reflect SRM University-AP's multidisciplinary excellence in engineering, liberal arts, and business education. As the university expands its global collaborations and research initiatives, these accolades affirm its growing stature as a leading institution of higher education in India.