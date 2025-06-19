Stake Launches New Darts Game-Here’s How to Play It

Always striving for innovation and breakthroughs is the only way to improve your business and offer more to the clients who stick with you. A mindset of constant upgrades and improvement is the best course of action for businesses, services, and platforms that want to pave the way forward, remain relevant, and draw in new customers. All of this becomes ever more pressing in an already competitive field like online gambling and sports betting.

Overall, entertainment as an industry is always on the rise, but the casino and sportsbook sector is in a particularly good spot. For years now, it has been becoming bigger and bigger with more and more platforms and games, and ways of playing appearing left and right. One of the leaders in this field, and a service that knows what it means to always innovate and surprise the fans with new content, is Stake casino and sportsbook. Apart from hosting all of the best games and offering the best odds, they also have a whole library of their own games, the now famous Stake originals.

Only available on their platform, they are simple, exciting, engaging, and fun. Often taking inspiration from existing games and activities, they introduce gambling elements and present the fans with a whole new way to entertain themselves while winning money in the process. And now, they have launched a brand new one to expand their library even further. The newest original is Darts, an online version of the iconic pub game and competitive sport that can be played in a bunch of ways. If you are a passionate gamer, read on to learn more about it.

What is the New Darts Game by Stake?

The new online darts game is a great way to try a novelty concept for some internet based gambling fun, as it is a rare, never before seen idea. The game kind of requires you to throw physical darts at a target, and the whole idea behind it is to be accurate and have the right hand to eye coordination. It is impossible to play it as a video game, let alone a gambling game, right? Well, with the right plan and gameplay, it can be done, and Stake has done it. For the fans of darts and those who enjoy fast paced betting, the exclusive new original is the right choice. It brings the thrill of the dartboard to the screen, complete with action, fun gameplay, and multipliers. For casuals and advanced players, be it of the iconic pub game or gambling/betting, Darts is a great option.

The results are quick, there are high intensity rounds, and since it is based on a famous activity, it is quite easy to understand and get the hang of. The potential for winning is there, and you should give it a shot if you are already a fan of previous originals. Darts is a custom built game by the Stake Originals studio where, instead of aiming at a board, players place bets and let the RNG (random number generator) device determine where the dart lands. The prize for the player is whatever multiplier selection the dart hits. The dartboard is clean and well designed, and the maximum payout is 500x your wager. The virtual darts are quick, and you do not have to wait for one bet to settle before launching another.

At the core, the game is very simple and satisfying to play. After you place your bet, you choose the difficulty level and launch the dart. It lands on a multiplier, and the winnings are instantly calculated. There is no bluffing, tactics, strategy, or downtime, only fast rounds and instantaneous results that you see immediately. It is equally as optimised and fun to play on mobile and desktop, so you can play both in the comfort of your home and when you are on the move and in need of some gambling fun.

How to Play Darts: Key Game Mechanics

As mentioned, you can start playing but in a few clicks. Everything is simple about Stake Casino Originals. Set the bet amount by using your local currency or a cryptocurrency that the platform offers. Pick the difficulty between easy, medium, hard, and expert, and click the “Bet” button. This action throws the dart, and it ends up in one of the multipliers. If you want a hands free experience, there is the Auto Mode, where you can have the game throw darts on its own as you sit back and relax.

The Instant Bet feature is also there if you want to skip all the animations and enjoy ultra fast rounds with no downtime at all. It is the ultimate option for those who want the fastest way of playing to maximize their free time and get the most out of their sessions. The more you play, the better you will get at predicting and feeling the right time to raise the stakes and increase your wagering amount. If you ever need help or additional information, Stake’s customer support team is there on standby to assist you and lend a helping hand.

When it comes to game mechanics and how to play a darts game online, apart from the manual and auto modes, there is a lot more to unpack. The bread and butter of it all is the multipliers. Multiple betting allows players to have more than one bet at once for continuous and fast action. With difficult levels, you can tune it to your liking and never suffer a more serious level of risk than you are fine with. Instant betting minimises lag and skips animations, while the entire bet panel is easily adjustable by size and shows the number of rounds, bet limits, and other parameters you have set up.

As for the different difficulty modes, there are certain ranges of multipliers between them. The easy setting is between 0.5x and 8.5x. The medium is 0.4x to 16x. The hard is 0.2x to 63x. The expert, most advanced mode, ranges from 0.1x to 500x. There are no bonus options and hidden rounds, because the game does not really need them, as the action is constant and the high payout potential is there throughout. The RTP (return to player) rating of the game sits at a comfortable 97.98%, with one of the lowest house edges among online casino games of only 2.02%. With the max multiplier of 500x your wager, it is among the more rewarding ones out there.

Other Stake Originals

If you are a fan of original games not available anywhere else and enjoy exclusive content, Stake has you covered. Darts is only their latest game, and the great thing about their own library is that you can always play others and make an amazing rotation of fun, simple, and straight to the point titles. Casual player or not, all of these games are made to accommodate every type of player, new or experienced, passionate or just looking for something different, mobile or desktop.

Other exclusive Stake games on the platform include Pump, Plinko, Crash, Dragon Tower, Snakes, Rock Paper Scissors, Keno, Wheel, Diamonds, and Tome of Life. Each of these offers something a little bit different. While they are all familiar and based on existing games and activities, the grid based gambling and dynamic risk management make them the ultimate lighthearted gambling fun that still has a ton of potential for serious payouts.

The unique touch of Stake games includes HD quality, finely tuned UI, simple mechanics, and a plethora of game modes and features that can streamline your experience and allow you to just play and have fun. The platform always goes the extra mile, and you can expect multiple new releases each year. It is a new theme and inspiration every time, and who knows what their next original title will be like. Having top providers on your service with games adored by millions is great. However, devoting so much time and resources to your own studio is a whole new level of dedication and care for the players who keep coming back and entrusting the service with their trust.

Darts Trivia and Facts

How much do you know about the iconic dartboard game, its history, and meaning in the grand scheme of sports and pub games? You may be an avid fan and a good player, but do you have the hidden facts and trivia on your side to back it up? Here is some interesting and fun trivia about it, as well as some facts that every darts enthusiast should know.

The game of darts originated in medieval England when soldiers threw short arrows at the bottom of wine barrels or tree trunks. These naturally cracked and formed the segment like pattern seen on modern dartboards, which was eventually incorporated into the game.

The standard dartboard is called a "clock" or "London" board. It was designed in 1896 by Brian Gamlin, a carpenter from Lancashire, England. He wanted to penalize inaccuracy by placing low numbers next to high ones, which proved to be a great game mechanic that has stuck to this day.

The highest possible score with three darts is 180, achieved by hitting three treble 20s. This is considered the "perfect" score for a single turn and is often met with loud cheers in professional matches. It is what most players aim for, but the cost of missing is great since the 20 field is between 5 and 1.

Professional darts players often use personalized darts that they finely tune to their preferred weight. They are usually between 18 and 26 grams. Players also pick the shape and grip texture for added precision.

The bullseye consists of two parts: the outer bull is worth 25 points, and the inner bull or double bull is worth 50 points. Despite the central position, it is not the highest scoring area for a single shot.

The “oche” is the line players must stand behind when throwing darts. Its standard distance from the dartboard is 7 feet 9.25 inches, or 2.37 meters. Leaning over the line is allowed, giving an advantage to taller, longer armed players.

A nine dart finish is the shortest possible leg in a 501 game. It is akin to a 147 break in snooker or a perfect 300 point game in bowling, and is both a rare and highly celebrated feat in tournaments. After hitting a 60 (20 treble) with the first seven throws, you finish it off with a 57 (19 treble) and a 24 (12 double).

Contrary to its pub game image, darts requires intense mental calculation and focus. The players must constantly adjust their strategy based on score and position, which is difficult to do while downing beers! Some even call the game “chess with missiles”, which is somewhat accurate.

Darts FAQs

What materials are darts typically made from?

Modern darts are often made from tungsten for high density that allows slimmer barrels that group better on the board. Brass and nickel silver are also common in entry-level sets.

How is a standard game of 501 played?

Each player starts with 501 points and subtracts the score from each throw. The goal is to reach exactly zero while finishing on a double (e.g., if a player has 40 left, they must hit a double 20 to win).

What are soft-tip darts? How do they differ from steel-tip darts?

Soft tip darts have plastic tips and are used on electronic dartboards. Steel tip darts have metal tips and are used on traditional bristle boards. Soft tips are lighter and more common in Asia and North America.

How long does a professional darts match last?

The length can vary widely depending on the format. Some matches are best of 5 legs and last 20-30 minutes. Championship finals can stretch over an hour with dozens of legs and multiple sets.

Can left-handed players compete in darts?

The sport is fully ambidextrous, and the rules and equipment are identical for right or left-handed players.

How do players practice for professional darts tournaments?

Pros often follow rigorous routines like accuracy drills, scoring consistency, doubles practice, and simulated matches. Some practice for 4 to 6 hours a day and focus on muscle memory and concentration.