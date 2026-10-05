Steelbird Helmets’ Falcon’s Ride Concludes After Conquering Umling La, Challenging Himalayan Terrain

New Delhi: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited, one of the world’s largest helmet manufacturers, has successfully concluded its ambitious ‘Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride’, a high-altitude motorcycle expedition that brought together 25 experienced riders from across India for an unforgettable journey through the Himalayas.

The expedition, which commenced from Steelbird Helmets’ Baddi plant, took the riders through some of the most challenging and scenic Himalayan stretches, including Manali, Jispa, Padum, Leh, Pangong, Hanle and Umling La, the world’s highest motorable pass at an altitude of 19,024 feet. The ride, originally planned as a complete circle returning to Baddi, ultimately concluded in Manali due to challenging weather conditions in the region.

The journey began with an emotional send-off at Steelbird’s Baddi facility, where more than 100 Steelbird employees and workers gathered to see the 25 riders off. The employees came together to hoist flags, cheer for the riders and extend their blessings as the expedition set out towards the Himalayas. The moment reflected the strong connection between Steelbird’s people, its riding community and the spirit behind Falcon’s Ride.

FROM BADDI TO UMLING LA — AND BEYOND THE EXPECTED

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From Baddi, the riders made their way towards Manali, Jispa, Padum and Leh, before continuing towards the high-altitude landscapes of Pangong and Hanle. The defining milestone of the expedition was the ascent to Umling La at 19,024 feet, where the riders experienced one of the most demanding riding environments in the country.

THE HIMALAYAN WEATHER CHANGES THE ROUTE

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However, the Himalayan journey had its own plans. Due to harsh weather conditions, the riders had to extend their stay in Leh by an additional day before continuing their return journey. Rather than following the originally planned route back towards Baddi, the team took the Zanskar Valley route, adding another challenging and scenic stretch to the expedition.

The altered route tested the riders with changing weather, high-altitude terrain and demanding road conditions, further reinforcing the spirit of adventure that defined Falcon’s Ride.

THE JOURNEY ENDED IN MANALI

After successfully navigating the return leg through the Zanskar Valley, the 25-member riding group finally concluded the expedition in Manali on September 30.

While the original plan was to complete the full circle back to Baddi, the decision to end the ride in Manali was made considering the prevailing weather conditions and the safety of the riders. The journey, however, remained true to its core objective — to push boundaries, experience the Himalayas and create memories that go far beyond the road.

Speaking about the successful completion of Steelbird Helmets Falcon’s Ride, Mr. Kashish Kapur, Director, Steelbird Helmets Hi-Tech India, said:

“Falcon’s Ride was never just about reaching a particular destination. It was about the journey, the people, the challenges and the experiences that stay with you long after the ride is over. Seeing 25 riders take on the Himalayas and successfully navigate the challenges along the way has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for us. The weather tested the team and required us to make changes to our planned route, but that is what riding in the Himalayas is all about — adapting to the mountains and respecting their conditions. Starting from our Baddi plant, surrounded by more than 100 of our people who came to see the riders off and bless their journey, and eventually concluding in Manali, made Falcon’s Ride a truly special chapter for Steelbird. We hope every rider returns with memories and stories that remain with them for years.””

MORE THAN A RIDE. A JOURNEY TO REMEMBER.

Beyond the kilometres covered and the high-altitude milestones achieved, Falcon’s Ride brought together a community of riders who shared their passion for motorcycles, adventure and the open road.

The expedition also gave participants an opportunity to experience the diverse landscapes and local culture of the Himalayas, while evenings along the journey became moments to unwind, connect and share stories — an extension of the camaraderie that developed on the road.

With 25 riders, 19,024 feet of summit altitude, challenging Himalayan terrain and an unexpected route through the Zanskar Valley, Falcon’s Ride became a journey defined not just by its destination, but by the resilience and spirit of everyone who took part.

The original Falcon’s Ride theme — “Beyond Roads. Beyond Limits. Beyond Ordinary.” — found its true meaning on the journey back, as the riders adapted to conditions beyond the original plan and completed their expedition safely in Manali.