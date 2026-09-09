Suhel Seth Praises the Yogi Model of Governance at the Galgotias University Dialogue Series

Greater Noida: Noted author, brand strategist and commentator Suhel Seth praised the Yogi model of governance during a dialogue at Galgotias University. Appreciating the infrastructure he experienced on his drive from Noida to Greater Noida, he remarked that the country needs more leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mr Seth was on campus for the launch of his new book, WTF India: Are We Losing the Plot?, the latest in the Galgotias dialogue series that brings leading voices to the University. Reflecting on the region's rapid transformation, he pointed to the quality of its infrastructure and the pace of its development as marks of effective governance.

His remarks touched on a broader theme, that visible, world-class infrastructure is not an accident but the product of strong, decisive leadership willing to set a clear direction and deliver on it. The pace of change across the region, he observed, showed what focused governance can achieve when intent is matched by the will and the ability to execute.

The launch was followed by a wide-ranging conversation with Chief Executive Officer Dr Dhruv Galgotia and a spirited exchange with students. Drawing on the themes of his book, the discussion turned to India's direction, the responsibilities of citizenship, and the importance of staying engaged rather than indifferent to the nation's future.

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The session with students was among the highlights of the visit. Students pressed Mr Seth on India's direction and the role of their generation, and he responded with characteristic candour and wit, urging them to question, to participate, and to take ownership of the story India tells about itself.

Commenting on the visit, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “It was a privilege to host Mr Suhel Seth on our campus. The best thing a university can give its students is the chance to argue big ideas with the people who shape them, and to leave the room thinking bigger about themselves and about the country. Our students did exactly that today, and their energy tells me we are building the right kind of place.”

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